Refined and festive Mediterranean vibes at Pastel Rooftop

Experience the vibes of the Mediterranean with a breathtaking view of Bangkok at Pastel Rooftop. Situated atop the chic and contemporary Aira Hotel Bangkok on Sukhumvit 11, this rooftop bar and restaurant offers a culinary journey inspired by the Mediterranean.

The decor is elegantly refined, and colourful, blending traditional and modern designs to create a warm and hospitable atmosphere that embodies the spirit of the region.

Indulge in the delightful menu that showcases the authentic flavours and aromas of the Mediterranean, made with only the freshest farm-to-table ingredients. From classic small plates to refined crudo, flavorful seafood dishes, and signature cocktails like Cleopatra, La Belle Epoque, Sexy Mykonos as well as an extensive selection of Wines and Champagne, there’s something for everyone.

For special occasions, Pastel Rooftop goes the extra mile to make your day memorable. The restaurant is renowned for its creative and modern approach to food and service. With special orders, the staff dresses up in the fun and unique costumes, from superheroes to TV show characters, to deliver your order in style. There is also special delivery by electric Vespa for when you want to make a big impression! Lighthearted sentiment and vivid imagery will surely make your dining experience one to remember.

With a convivial and festive ambience, Pastel Rooftop Bar & Mediterranean Dining is the perfect venue for good food and laughter in a vibrant night with talented musicians and DJs. Whether it’s a special occasion or just a night out with friends, the stunning views, and unbeatable atmosphere make it the perfect spot for a memorable evening. So, keep up to date with the latest happenings at this vibrant venue and don’t miss out on the chance to experience something truly special.

The sunset view from the rooftop of a modern high-rise building is simply unrivaled. Enjoy the stunning views of Bangkok’s sunset while sipping on a glass of wine and savoring the freshly shucked oysters. Take advantage of the happy hour deals to make the most of your evening. Then, sit back and relax to enjoy the sunset and the amicable staff will take care of the rest.

Whether you’re a food enthusiast or seeking a distinctive encounter, reserve your table to embark on the ultimate Pastel experience.