Thai girl in critical condition after 1,000 baht drinking challenge

Photo via Facebook/ สำนักข่าวไอเอ็นเอ็น : innnews

A 13 year old Thai girl remains in critical condition in an intensive care unit after being challenged to drink alcohol to win 1,000 baht at an ordination ceremony at a temple in the Isaan province of Nakhon Ratchasima.

The girl’s grandmother, 72 year old Aui, filed a complaint against a Thai man who tricked her granddaughter, A, into drinking an excessive amount of alcohol for cash at Nong Boon Mak Police Station yesterday, June 10. A lost consciousness immediately after drinking the booze and was rushed to Nong Boon Mak Hospital after the incident.

Her condition was severe, prompting the hospital to transfer her to Maharat Nakhon Ratchasima Hospital for better treatment and medical equipment.

A’s relative submitted a video of the incident to the police as evidence. The video showed A and a 13 year old boy drinking alcohol from bottles while a group of Thai men gathered and cheered them on.

Aui revealed to the police and Channel 7 that A took part in an ordination ceremony alongside her friends at a temple near her residence on June 9, the day of the incident.

She explained that A typically attended such ceremonies to gather money scattered by monks. Aui expressed this necessity due to her challenging circumstances: she lives with 13 family members, including elderly individuals, children under 16, and disabled persons, all relying on her for support.

Suspects remain at large

Aui learned from witnesses that a Thai man, featured in the video, challenged A and her friend to drink half a bottle of alcohol for 1,000 baht, and A agreed.

A lost consciousness and collapsed immediately after finishing the bottle. The boy who drank with her was fine, despite being heavily drunk after the challenge.

The boy’s mother urged the man who issued the challenge and his friends involved in the incident to take responsibility for both children.

An investigating officer reported they would summon everyone in the video to the police station for questioning. The charges and punishment depend on the severity of A’s condition. They would be initially charged under the Child Protection Act including:

Section 26(5): forcing, threatening, inducing, encouraging, or allowing children to behave inappropriately or perform obscene acts.

Section 26(6): hiring or inviting children to work or perform actions that may be harmful to the body or mind.

Section 26(10) selling trading, giving alcohol or cigarettes to children.

The penalty will be imprisonment of up to three months, a fine of up to 30,000 baht, or both.

They also face a penalty of up to three years, a fine of up to 6,000 baht, or both for putting the girl in a critical condition. They would also face more penalties if the girl died.