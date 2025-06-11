Woman caught transporting 200,000 meth pills in Thailand

Caught in drug trap woman’s desperate flight ends with surrender

Bright Choomanee
Woman caught transporting 200,000 meth pills in Thailand
A woman involved in the transportation of 200,000 meth pills from northern to southern Thailand was intercepted by police before receiving her 50,000 baht payment. Upon realising the operation had failed, she fled into the forest, fearing for her life, but later turned herself in to the police.

Yesterday, June 10, Police Major General Witaya Sriprasert ordered Police Colonel Phataravut Onchuay and Police Lieutenant Colonel Theerapong Khongkhiow to facilitate the surrender of 49 year old Somjit (surname withheld) at a petrol station in Na Reng subdistrict, Nopphitam district, Nakhon Si Thammarat province.

Somjit was wanted under a warrant issued by Thung Song Provincial Court on June 4 for conspiring with two or more persons to commit a serious drug-related offence and distributing a category 1 narcotic (methamphetamine) with intent to sell, which posed a threat to national security.

In April, the Nakhon Si Thammarat Border Patrol Police 427 arrested 28 year old Chanjira with 242,400 methamphetamine pills on a roadside in Khao Khao subdistrict, Thung Song district, Nakhon Si Thammarat. Suspicious packages, three in total, originating from Chiang Mai, were found with Somjit’s name as the sender.

Chanjira was to deliver the drugs to a man named Wut in Thung Yai district before her arrest. These events led police to Somjit, who was identified as the person sending drugs from Chiang Mai to southern networks via a private delivery service.

Officers, in cooperation with Thung Song police, pursued the suspect, who had fled into the forest in Nopphitam district. Fearing retaliation from her gang, Somjit contacted relatives to arrange her surrender.

During questioning, Somjit partially admitted her involvement. She recounted meeting a man named Baw in March, who offered her high compensation, specifically 50,000 baht (US$1,530), to travel to Chiang Mai, collect and send items south, reported KhaoSod.

Upon arrival, she found six boxes by the roadside, which she sent via a private delivery service under her name to Thung Song district. However, before receiving her payment, the police intercepted the packages, prompting her to hide in the forest, fearing Baw’s network might silence her.

Eventually, she turned herself in and was taken to Thung Song police station for further legal proceedings.

