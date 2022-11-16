Connect with us

Sporting Activities

Thailand World Cup fans may miss first match after broadcast pricing agreement stalled

Published

 on 

Thailand World Cup fans may miss the first match after the Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT) failed to agree on broadcast pricing with FIFA. According to Bangkok Post, the SAT failed to agree on a price with FIFA, with the Deputy Prime Minister saying that there is a high chance that an agreement would not be concluded in time for the first match on Sunday.

FIFA has set the TV broadcasting rights for Thailand at 1.6 billion baht, but SAT has requested it to be lowered to 1.2 billion baht. Presently, the SAT has only 600 million baht from the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission’s research and development fund along with 200 million baht from the SAT. Another 400 million baht has been pledged by private companies. But, the amount is still short by 400 million baht.

Thailand’s Deputy PM says the SAT can borrow from the government but he opposed using the central budget to buy broadcasting rights. The football governing body had agreed to lower the price a bit, but SAT governor says it needs to fulfil the promise made by the PM to air all matches live and free of charge on Thai TV. PM Prayut Chan-o-cha then appeared to backpedal yesterday by saying he didn’t know after being questioned by reporters. He then noted that the broadcasting fee was too high and said it was the duty of the negotiator to bring it down.

The World Cup kicks off on Sunday with the final on December 18. The first match kicks off at 11 pm between Qatar, the host country, and Ecuador.

Don’t forget to take part in The Thaiger’s World Cup predictor challenge where you can win prizes galore. HERE!

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Ann Carter is an award-winning journalist from the United States with over 12 years experience in print and broadcast news. Her work has been featured in America, China and Thailand as she has worked internationally at major news stations as a writer and producer. Carter graduated from the Walter Williams Missouri School of Journalism in the USA.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Weather24 mins ago

After heavy floods, Patong Hill road reopens to some traffic
Thailand30 mins ago

The three best dishes you may have not tried in Thailand
Economy60 mins ago

Thailand pushes digital payments, rejects US dollar in move towards cashless society
Sponsored1 hour ago

Krungthong Plaza offers endless choices of well-selected plus-size fashion products
World Cup1 hour ago

Asia at the FIFA World Cup, Part 2 – The Best
Hot News1 hour ago

THAI Airways makes resurgence with addition of nine more aeroplanes next year
Phuket1 hour ago

Free concert with renowned Russian Jazz artist coming to Phuket
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand1 hour ago

Thai restaurant staff attacked by customer in the US
Sporting Activities2 hours ago

Thailand World Cup fans may miss first match after broadcast pricing agreement stalled
Medical2 hours ago

Thailand to issue one-year visas for medical tourists
Pattaya2 hours ago

Pattaya man says friends attacked him with a knife
Entertainment2 hours ago

Monday, Tuesday, Wankday, and a Paul ‘Gazza’ Gascoigne day!
Hot News3 hours ago

Russian missile allegedly kills two in Poland, sparks possible NATO involvement
Crime3 hours ago

British sex offender extradited from Thailand imprisoned in Scotland
Health3 hours ago

Worldwide sperm counts declining at alarming rates according to new research
Patong3 hours ago

Patong Police set up checkpoints on Bangla Road
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending