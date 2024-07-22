Couple killed in Chon Buri car crash, children injured

Picture courtesy of Aleksandr Neplokhov from pexels.com

A tragic car accident in Chon Buri province on Sunday night claimed the lives of a couple and left their two children injured. The incident occurred on Suk Prayun Road in Phan Thong district when a white sedan crashed into a power pole.

The accident resulted in the deaths 41 year old Siraphop and his 41 year old wife, Natchareeya. Emergency responders found their two children injured in the backseat of the vehicle.

A pickup truck, parked nearby, sustained rear-end damage, which police officers believe was caused by the sedan before it collided with the power pole.

The children informed rescuers that their parents had been arguing loudly before the crash. According to their account, their father was driving when their mother suddenly grabbed and pulled the handbrake, causing the car to spin out of control. The vehicle then struck the parked pickup truck and subsequently hit the power pole.

To protect the children’s privacy, authorities have withheld the family’s full names. The police investigation into the accident is ongoing, reported Bangkok Post.

