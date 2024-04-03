NBTC excludes World Cup from ‘must have’ broadcast rule

Photo of Alex Morgan Alex MorganPublished: 17:09, 03 April 2024| Updated: 17:09, 03 April 2024
67 1 minute read

The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) board yesterday unanimously decided to exclude the World Cup football tournament from its “must have” rule, effective immediately. This rule has been in place since 2012, obliging companies that own the broadcast rights to seven major sporting events to allow free TV channels to air the content.

The seven events include the FIFA World Cup, Southeast Asian Games, ASEAN Para Games, Asian Games, Asian Para Games, Olympic Games and Paralympic Games.

Dr Sarana Boonbaichaiyapruck, the NBTC Chairman, pointed out that the World Cup is a globally popular commercial event that occurs every four years. FIFA’s rules stipulate that companies holding the broadcast rights for the World Cup must air a minimum of 200 hours of football programmes on public TV in the country where the rights holder is based.

The removal of the World Cup from the “must have” list facilitates potential future adjustments to the rule, according to Dr Sarana. A source from NBTC, who asked to remain unnamed, revealed that this move marks a reversal from a March 2023 resolution. At that time, the NBTC board had agreed in principle to eliminate all conditions of the “must have” rule that covered the seven major sports competitions.

Related news

The plan to amend this rule was delayed until the conclusion of the 2022 World Cup tournament in Qatar. In November 2022, the NBTC donated 600 million baht to the Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT) to assist in raising the required 1.4 billion baht for the 2022 World Cup broadcasting rights.

The allocation of matches later sparked conflicts between the NBTC, SAT, and True Corporation—a significant sponsor of the broadcast rights purchase—and the Association of Digital Television Broadcasting, along with IPTV operators, reported Bangkok Post.

It’s a case of deja vu for Thai football enthusiasts who had to witness a broadcasting merry-go-round before the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Business NewsThailand News
Tags

Thaiger Talk

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Photo of Alex Morgan

Alex Morgan

Alex is a 42-year-old former corporate executive and business consultant with a degree in business administration. Boasting over 15 years of experience working in various industries, including technology, finance, and marketing, Alex has acquired in-depth knowledge about business strategies, management principles, and market trends. In recent years, Alex has transitioned into writing business articles and providing expert commentary on business-related issues. Fluent in English and proficient in data analysis, Alex strives to deliver well-researched and insightful content to readers, combining practical experience with a keen analytical eye to offer valuable perspectives on the ever-evolving business landscape.

Related Articles

Thai man runs naked after Buddha statue grants conscription exemption

Published: 17:30, 03 April 2024

Local beauty queen stuns at Chaiyaphum military draft

Published: 16:49, 03 April 2024

Bangkok man arrested for flaunting gun while intoxicated

Published: 16:38, 03 April 2024

Deputy PM supports regulated cannabis use in Thailand

Published: 16:25, 03 April 2024