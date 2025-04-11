Staying safe during Songkran: Why travel & health insurance are a must

Image by freepic.diller via Freepik (modified in Canva)

There are few things in this world as joyful, as unhinged, as perfectly chaotic as Songkran in Thailand.

The Thai New Year, from April 13 to 15, is a time for renewal, for washing away the past, for temples filled with offerings, and families gathering to honour their elders. It’s graceful, spiritual, and full of tradition.

And yes, it’s also the time where virtually every street turns into a giant splash zone. Grannies with buckets, toddlers with Super Soakers, strangers drenching you from passing pickup trucks. No one is spared, and that’s all part of the fun.

But as with any large-scale public event, things can go wrong. Slippery roads, motorbike accidents, lost passports, and unexpected hospital visits are all too common. This means tourists and expats without insurance can end up in tricky situations.

Pacific Prime Thailand sees an annual surge of inquiries just before Songkran. “People want to know if their insurance will cover motorbike accidents, or if water damage to personal items counts. We always tell them: it depends on your plan. That’s why having a proper travel and health insurance coverage matters,” says an advisor from their Bangkok office.

What could go wrong during Songkran?

With the whole country in celebration mode, the usual rules of safety and order often go out the window. Here are a few things that could go wrong.

1. Road accidents

Songkran is a lovely festival, but it’s called the ‘seven dangerous days’ of travelling for a reason. Thailand has one of the highest road accident rates in Southeast Asia, and Songkran week is statistically the worst. Last year alone, 243 people lost their lives, and 1,837 others were injured during Songkran.

The combination of heavy traffic, water-slicked roads, and a spike in drunk driving makes for dangerous conditions. Motorbikes skid and crash at alarming rates, and distracted pedestrians step into traffic with little warning. Although authorities issue safety advisories every year, the risks remain a serious concern.

Even if you plan to avoid the big roads, slips and falls can always happen. With streets soaked and sidewalks slick, it’s easy to lose your footing. Sprained ankles, broken bones, and concussions can always happen.

2. Dehydration or food poisoning

April is Thailand’s hottest month, and the combination of intense heat, constant sun, and alcohol-fuelled partying can take a real toll. Dehydration is a big risk, especially if you’re busy dodging water buckets and forgetting to drink any of your own.

And water, while cleansing, isn’t always clean. Traditional Songkran ceremonies use fresh, blessed water, but in the public celebrations, water comes from many sources. This can sometimes lead to eye infections, stomach bugs, or even skin irritations.

3. Water damage to electronics and documents

Tourists frequently underestimate just how soaked they’ll get. And water-resistant doesn’t mean waterproof. Damaged phones, ruined cameras, and drenched passports are some of the most reported issues during Songkran.

4. Pickpocketing

Another problem you need to watch out for if you’re joining the celebrations, which, in practical terms means simply stepping outside, is losing your belongings. Although Songkran isn’t known for violent crime, opportunistic pickpocketing is common in dense crowds like Bangkok’s Khao San Road, Chiang Mai’s Tha Pae Gate, and Phuket’s Bangla Road.

5. Missed flights or delays

Domestic travel hits record highs during Songkran. Many Thais return to their hometowns for the long weekend, and international travellers pour into the country to join the fun. That means sold-out trains and buses, overbooked domestic flights, and traffic gridlock in and around major cities.

Getting to the airport can take twice as long as usual. Taxis may refuse to enter water fight areas, and public transport may be rerouted due to parades or street closures.

What to look for in travel insurance

If you’re in Thailand for the week, or even just for the weekend, you need travel insurance that thinks ahead. Pacific Prime Thailand recommends that you have the following policy before you wade into the festivities:

1. Emergency medical coverage

You probably think that medical treatments in Thailand are cheap. It’s true, but not always. Injuries like a broken ankle can rack up bills fast.

2. Trip cancellations and delays

Missed flights, rescheduled trains, or having to cancel your beach getaway because you caught a nasty stomach bug mid-festival? Insurance won’t undo the hassle, but it can refund you what you’ve already paid.

3. Lost or delayed baggage

With transport hubs packed during Songkran, lost luggage isn’t uncommon. A good policy will compensate for essentials and help you get back on track.

4. Motorbike accidents

Many tourists rent scooters without realising that most insurance plans exclude motorbike injuries. Pacific Prime Thailand can guide you toward policies that cover two-wheelers (well, provided you’re wearing a helmet and hold a valid licence).

5. Personal liability cover

Accidents happen. And when your water gun battle accidentally causes damage or injury, personal liability insurance can keep things from escalating.

What to look for in health insurance

Just because you’ve swapped your home country for life in Thailand doesn’t mean you’re immune to the chaos of Songkran. In fact, living here long-term often means you’re more exposed. You know the local spots. You jump into water fights with friends. You’re on a motorbike, not in a tour van. You’re also likely to be celebrating over several days, not just passing through, so you need a good expat health insurance.

Pacific Prime Thailand works closely with global insurers like AXA, Pacific Cross, Allianz, Luma, and April, which means you can find expat health insurance plans that fit your profession and lifestyle. Here’s what to prioritise:

1. Hospital stays and emergency care

A cracked rib from a fall during the festival parade? Or an urgent trip to a private hospital after a crash on a rain-slick road? Your plan should cover private facilities, where wait times are shorter and English-speaking doctors are always ready.

2. Motorbike and accident coverage

As an expat, you’re probably on two wheels. Make sure your plan includes motorbike coverage and accident-related treatment. Some plans exclude this by default, and Pacific Prime can help you go through the fine print.

3. Direct billing with major hospitals

Look for an international health insurance plan with outpatient care and direct billing arrangements. Through Pacific Prime Thailand, you can find policies that allow you to visit private hospitals like Bumrungrad or Bangkok Hospital without paying upfront, easing both stress and cost.

4. Emergency evacuations

If you really mess yourself up, getting flown to a top-tier hospital (or even home) is very expensive unless you’re covered.

5. Ongoing medical treatment

A single accident may require months of follow-ups and physical therapy, which long-term health insurance can cover.

6. Coverage beyond Thailand

For many expats, Songkran is also an opportunity to take a trip abroad. Pacific Prime helps ensure your plan includes regional or global coverage if you’re flying out during the break.

Enjoy Songkran, but be ready

From Bangkok’s Silom to Chiang Mai’s moat-side battles, Songkran can feel like a massive, country-wide party with music from makeshift DJ booths and people gleefully dumping freezing water onto strangers. It’s fun, until your phone gets waterlogged, your travel partner slips on wet pavement, or someone in your group ends up needing stitches.

So yes, pack that floral shirt. Yes, waterproof your phone. But don’t sleep on travel and health insurance, especially when Pacific Prime Thailand makes it so easy to sort out.

Through Pacific Prime Thailand’s website, you can compare and purchase plans within minutes. Plus, their expert insurance advisors can really help speed up the process.

