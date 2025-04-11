What to do in Bangkok this weekend (April 11 to 13)

What to do in Bangkok this weekend (April 11 to 13)
Image via MUST Wine Bar (left) / Lou Hieb Seng (right)

Bangkok is soaked in Songkran spirit this weekend, with water fights on every corner, soaked shirts, and tht chaotic joy only this city can pull off.

But if you’re looking for something drier, slower, or just…different, there are also plenty to do this weekend. The city’s big enough for all kinds of events. From art openings to mellow brunches and late-night dance floors, here’s what to do in Bangkok this weekend – no water guns required.

5 Things to do in Bangkok this weekend (April 11 to 13)

If you do want to get soaked, check out our list of Songkran celebrations.

Fake Book Shop by Sigmund Fraud at Lou Hieb Seng

Fake Book Shop exhibition Bangkok
Fake Book Shop. Image via Lou Hieb Seng

Date & Time: Friday, April 11 to Saturday, May 3, from 11am to 7pm (closed on Tuesday)

Location: Lou Hieb Seng, 5 Pratu Nokyung Alley (take the MRT to Sanam Chai or hop on a boat to Tha Tien Pier (N8))

Price: Free entry

If reality’s been feeling a bit… glitchy lately, you’re not alone, and Sigmund Fraud is here to lean all the way in. His second solo exhibition, ‘Fake Bookshop,’ opens at Lou Hieb Seng with a chaotic, brilliant blur of words, images, and existential dread. It’s like a fever dream where bookstores are haunted by memes, capitalism is a collapsing joke, and the only thing that’s real is your screen-induced numbness.

Make sure to come during opening night on April 12 at 5pm. It’s going to be your portal to the simulation, with all the absurdist energy you’d expect from a mind watching society scroll itself into oblivion. Come question realty, come laugh, come spiral.

Songkran Festival Week at The Warehouse Talat Noi

Songkran Festival Week
Songkran Festival Week. Image via The Warehouse Talat Noi

Date & Time: Until Sunday, April 13, from 5pm to 10pm (market) and from 10pm (music)

Location: The Warehouse Talat Noi

Price: Free entry

This Songkran, The Warehouse Talat Noi transforms into a multi-storey celebration of culture, chaos, and seriously good beats. Downstairs, from April 10 to 13, you’ll find a street-style market full of eats, drinks, vintage threads, and local art.

But upstairs is where things get wild. After 10pm, head up to CLUTCH and GEARBOX where the party splits into two dancefloors with different vibes. The DJ lineup includes Napirelly, Soup snakeS, SAVEMEKILLY, Joe Cola, Willy Monfret, and loads more are playing everything from house and breaks to disco and electro.

Weekend Crêpe Party at Playlys

Weekend Crêpe Party at Playlys Bangkok
Weekend Crêpe Party. Image via Playlys

Date & Time: Saturday, April 12, from 12pm

Location: Playlys Bangkok, Sathon

Price: 100++ baht

Sure, the streets might be soaked with water fights, but at Playlys, it’s raining crêpes. This Saturday, this cosy spot is flipping yp French favourites, both sweet and savoury, starting at noom.

Ham and cheese or classic lemon and sugar, take your pick. Plus, everything can be served with side of guinguette charm and low-ABV cider for that perfectly chilled, slightly fizzy vibe.

Jacob Meehan at HORN

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by HORN (@horn.bkk)

Date & Time: Saturday, April 12, from 9pm

Location: HORN, Silom Soi 4

Price: Start from 750 baht

If your Saturday night needs a pulse, maybe after all the water fights or you don’t have any plans yet, HORN is where you should be.

Jacob Meehan, the Chicago native turned Berlin mainstay, lands in town for one night only. With over fifteen years behind the decks and a cult following from his work with Buttons and Whole Festival, Meehan’s music is a full-body experience.

He’s joined by Singapore’s CLAMMR, whose high-voltage energy and fearless track choices have been shaking up dancefloors since 2018. A resident of Club Hell and Tuckshop, CLAMMR brings the kind of chaos that feels just right. And warming up the room is 5.5MM, so come early.

MUST Brunch at MUST Wine Bar

MUST Brunch at MUST Wine Bar Bangkok
Image via MUST Wine Bar

Date & Time: Saturday, April 12 and Sunday, April 13, from 12pm to 5pm

Location: MUST Wine Bar, Thonglor

Price: 990 baht per person

Weekends are made for brunch, especially when freeflow mimosas are involved. Head to MUST Wine Bar for a laid-back, wine-soaked feast featuring favourites like Truffle Salad, Homemade Focaccia Steak Sandwich, Tiger Prawn Linguine, and Brioche French Toast.

You can also enjoy two hours of unlimited Mimosas, Sparkling Wine, White and Red Wine, and Beers. Talk about a leisurely meal!

A quick overview of 5 things to do in Bangkok this weekend (April 11 to 13)

No Event Date Price Location
1 Fake Book Shop by Sigmund Fraud April 11 – May 3 (closed Tuesdays) Free entry Lou Hieb Seng, 5 Pratu Nokyung Alley
2 Songkran Festival Week at The Warehouse Talat Noi Until April 13 Free entry The Warehouse Talat Noi
3 Weekend Crêpe Party at Playlys Saturday, April 12 100++ baht Playlys Bangkok, Sathon
4 Jacob Meehan at HORN Saturday, April 12 From 750 baht HORN, Silom Soi 4
5 MUST Brunch at MUST Wine Bar Saturday, April 12 & Sunday, April 13 990 baht per person MUST Wine Bar, Thonglor

Don’t worry if you decide to skip the splash zone this year, Bangkok hasn’t left you high and dry (well, maybe just dry). And when you’re hungry, don’t miss out on the delicious Thai summer dishes and Songkran menu in Bangkok this weekend!

