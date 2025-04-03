Crash course: Phuket cracks down on deadly Songkran road chaos

Phuket officials are racing to prevent road carnage ahead of the Songkran festival, launching a major crackdown to curb drink-driving, reckless rentals, and helmet-free bikers.

At a high-stakes meeting yesterday, April 2, Phuket Vice Governor Adul Chuthong led a panel of officials, including newly appointed disaster chief Wichit Sutthaso, to hammer out life-saving strategies.

With thousands of revellers set to hit the roads, officials reviewed shocking accident statistics from previous years. The Phuket Provincial Public Health Office revealed that 72% of crashes involved alcohol, while a staggering 80% of injured motorcyclists weren’t wearing helmets.

Police and public health officials also examined road safety failures from the 2025 new year period, aiming to tighten enforcement and educate the public, especially young riders.

To tackle the festival’s notorious spike in road deaths, authorities unveiled the Phuket Road Accident Prevention and Reduction Operation Center under the campaign Driving Safely, Thailand Without Accidents.

A hard-hitting Seven Days of Danger campaign will run from April 11-17, covering the peak holiday rush.

Officials announced round-the-clock checkpoints across Phuket, community patrols, and beefed-up traffic enforcement to keep reckless drivers in check.

A major focus is on rental bikes and cars, which often end up in accidents involving tourists unfamiliar with Thai roads. Stricter screening for renters and tighter regulations on rental firms will be enforced, reported Phuket News.

To ease traffic chaos, transport operators have been ordered to restrict large trucks during the festival. Bus drivers will face extra monitoring, while private car owners are urged to check their vehicles before travelling.

Phuket’s ongoing roadworks nightmare was also high on the agenda. Officials promised fast-tracked construction to minimise disruptions, while temporary safety measures will be installed on unfinished roads.

With Songkran’s annual road death toll looming, Phuket officials are on high alert, vowing to make this year’s celebrations safer than ever.