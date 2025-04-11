Thai tourists flock to China for Songkran deals, beating Japan

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Friday, April 11, 2025
Thai tourists flock to China for Songkran deals, beating Japan
Photo courtesy of Musuem of Wonder

The Thai Travel Agents Association (ATTA) revealed that China has surged to the top of the list for Thai travellers heading abroad during this year’s Songkran holiday, from April 12 to 16.

According to TTAA advisor Thanapol Chewarattanaporn, the shift is being driven by airlines slashing airfares to China amid a slump in incoming Chinese tourists.

“China has become the hottest destination for Thai travellers this Songkran, overtaking even Japan. Airlines are offering irresistible deals to fill seats left empty due to mass cancellations of Chinese tour groups.”

Safety concerns, recent earthquakes, and a crackdown on Chinese-operated call centre scams have caused many Chinese tourists to cancel their travel plans to Thailand, leading to delays and the cancellation of numerous charter flights.

In response, airlines and tour operators have redirected their efforts toward Thai travellers, offering tour packages to China priced between 15,000 and 30,000 baht.

Photo courtesy of CNN

With China perceived as a safe and convenient destination, thanks to its reliable transport networks and modern infrastructure, it’s become an attractive option for Thai families looking for a hassle-free getaway.

Photo courtesy of Traveloka

Trailing behind China in popularity is Japan, still a favourite among Thai travellers. Tour packages to Japan currently average around 30,000 baht, but Thanapol noted that last-minute flash sales could shave up to 10,000 baht off the price in a bid to fill the remaining five to 10 seats per tour group.

Photo courtesy of Nikkei Asia

Europe, meanwhile, rounds out the top three outbound destinations. Popular routes include France, Switzerland, Italy, and Eastern Europe, with packages priced around 60,000 baht.

“The outlook for outbound Thai tourism in 2025 is promising,” Thanapol said. “We expect over 10 million Thais to travel overseas this year—surpassing pre-pandemic levels. China could attract more than 1 million Thai tourists and may even overtake Japan for the first time.”

However, recent concerns about Japan’s earthquake preparedness and activity around Mount Fuji could impact traveller confidence, leading some to delay their plans, reported The Nation.

Thai tourists flock to China for Songkran deals, beating Japan

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Friday, April 11, 2025
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

