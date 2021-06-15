Known as perhaps one of the most famous areas in Thailand in which to visit, Phuket is full of amazing things to see and do. From pristine beaches to limestone cliffs, the island has many environmentally appealing places to visit. But, if you are looking for national parks, the island has no shortage.

Travelling to the national parks can be exciting in itself, as taking a boat can help you get too many areas that are off the beaten path. Moreover, a long-tail boat ride can reveal some marine life that you may not see anywhere else. Taking part in conservation efforts is also quite popular among eco-tourists, which can help one give back to the island’s natural beauty.

5 Best National Parks in Phuket

Best of Phuket’s national parks, listed below.

1. Loma Park

Located along the northern shores of Patong Beach, Loma Park is known for its public gatherings. Hosting an array of different events year round, if you live in Phuket, it is one of the best parks in which to visit. The park has a children’s recreational area as well as a small fitness park. If you are wanting to know more about Boxing Day, the park is home to the Tsunami Memorial Service. Loma also is the site for the Patong Carnival, which is quite fun for all ages. Moreover, the park is easily reachable from Patong Bay and can be a place for a picnic under tall trees. Phuket Bike Week is also held at the park, where enthusiasts can try out their skills on the path. Address: 186, 15 Thawewong Rd, Pa Tong, Kathu District, Phuket 83150, Thailand

2. Gibbon Rehabilitation Centre

The centre focuses on a new type of mission that helps illegally captive gibbons experience freedom again. As poachers drove them to extinction, the centre strives to rehabilitate the gibbon population. Although it is a new area for researchers, gibbon reintroduction has been studied for the last 27 years. If you visit the centre, you will be educated about the black market and pet trade that has decimated the native gibbon population. Furthermore, the experience gives tourists a chance to understand the consequences of taking pictures with such animals, as it undoubtedly helps support the illegal trade. Address: 104/3 Moo 3, Paklock, Talang, Phuket 83100

3. Phang Nga Bay

Phang Nga Bay can be found between southern Thailand’s mainland and Phuket Island. Also known as Ao Phang Nga National Park, it features limestone cliffs and rock formations. In addition, visitors can also see mangrove forests and other small islands. If you are looking for a bit of famous history in the area, the nearby island of Koh Tapu, appeared in a James Bond film. Thus, the island is nicknamed James Bond Island. Furthermore, Koh Phanak Island is another place to drop your boat anchor as it is known for its beautiful caves and lagoons. Sprinkled with coral reefs, the bay features limestone cliffs rising out of emerald green water. Here, you can definitely find a secluded beach to enjoy!

Address: Strait of Malacca between the island of Phuket and the mainland of the Kra Isthmus

4. Saphan Hin

Located in Phuket Old Town, Saphan Hin definitely doesn’t look like much during the day. But, its beauty lies within its nightlife as the area transforms into a park teeming with people. And, where there are people, there is almost always delicious street food. Those wanting to relax by the sea, eat some Som Tam (papaya salad) or some sugary drinks, can find what they are looking for at Saphan Hin. Making a picnic by the water and enjoying the evening time with friends and family is something that everyone can enjoy. Moreover, the impressive street food stalls make the experience that much more delicious!

Address: 55/108 Chao Fa Road, Wichit, Mueang Phuket District, Phuket 83000

5. Similan Islands

The Similan Islands is an archipelago in the Andaman Sea off Phang Nga Province in southern Thailand. Established as a national park in 1982, its official name is Mu Koh Similan National Park. But, its name doesn’t do it justice. As the 11 islands are teeming with rich marine life, it is the place to go to experience true natural beauty. With coral reefs, white beaches, and crystal clear waters, divers consider the islands some of the best diving sites in the country. Famous for their rock formations, shallow waters, and tropical forests, visitors can expect to see a diverse landscape upon arriving. But, tread lightly, as the islands have definitely been impacted by hoards of tourists.

Address: Lam Kaen, Thai Mueang District, Phang-nga

Regardless of when and where you decide to visit this beautiful island, you will surely be impressed by its stunning natural beauty. Depending on the amount of time you have to tour the national parks, visiting the Similan Islands should be near the top of your list. Known for some of the most beautiful diving spots in the world, this group of islands features unique rock formations that can serve as an amazing photo op!

After sightseeing, pack a bag and journey to Patong Beach, where you can spend the day’s end by the sea with friends and family. Furthermore, if you are too exhausted to bring your own food, the street vendors have you covered with plenty of delicious cuisines!

