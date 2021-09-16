Guides
The best parks to visit in Bangkok
Relaxing at an outdoor park is one of the best things to do during your days off. And, in Bangkok, there are many parks that offer a beautiful place to rest. So, grab a blanket, pack a lunch, and prepare to enjoy a fun day with plenty of suns. Here, we have the best parks in Bangkok for you to visit below.
The 5 Best Parks to Visit in Bangkok
1. Queen Sirikit Park
This Queen Sirikit Park was made as a tribute to Her Majesty the Queen on her 60th birthday. The park’s landscape is the best part, as it features thousands of beautiful flowers. Here, you can see a botanical garden, Lotus and Water Lily Yard, and sculpted pond. Moreover, the park has an auspicious tree garden that features trees from Thailand’s 76 provinces. Even more enticing, is that the trees are planted in the shape of Thailand on a map. The park sits adjacent to the Children’s Discovery Museum and is near Chatuchak Weekend Market.
Location: 200/1 Kamphaeng Phet 2 Rd, Chatuchak, Bangkok 10900, Thailand
2. Lumpini Park
Lumpini Park is set on one of the largest green spaces in central Bangkok. The park is located in the inner city and is home to various floras and faunas. Moreover, it features some shockingly big monitor lizards. Bangkok residents are known to meet at Lumpini for evening jogs, and other activities. Moreover, the park has some intricate maze-like pathways that overlook lush picnic areas and an artificial lake.
Location: Rama IV Rd, Lumphini, Pathumwan, Bangkok 10330, Thailand
3. Chatuchak Park
Chatuchak Park offers visitors a place to relax or exercise along the green tracks. Moreover, the Thai Literature and Herb Garden are great sights to explore within the park. As it is located next to the world-famous Chatuchak Weekend Market, the park’s northern end has many tennis courts and soccer fields that are free to use for the public. Furthermore, the park is kid-friendly as it offers a Train Museum and Youth Traffic Garden. Additionally, getting to the park is easy as you can hop on the BTS Skytrain or MRT subway train which are both located in front of the park.
Location: Kamphaeng Phet Rd, Chatuchak, Bangkok 10900, Thailand
4. Benjakitti Park
Benjakitti Park is spread over 208,000 square metres and is opposite the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre. The park is centred around Lake Ratchada, with a bicycle and jogging track encircling the entire park. Complete with beautifully-manicured lawns, the park is great for getting in some light exercise while enjoying the outdoors. Moreover, kids will also enjoy the park’s playgrounds, skate ramps, courtyard, and fountains that make the park popular for families. Visitors can relax at the park while taking in the surrounding views of Bangkok’s skyscraper buildings.
Location: Ratchadaphisek Rd, Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10110, Thailand
5. Benjasiri Park
This park is perfect for sculpture enthusiasts, as it features some of Thailand’s finest sculptures. Thus, master sculptor Mesium Yipinsoy, has a fountain centrepiece in the park that showcases his amazing work. The park also hosts multimedia water dance shows 3 times a day. Moreover, the park offers outdoor sports facilities that are quite rare for parks in Bangkok. Such facilities include a roller skating/skateboarding rink, outdoor swimming pool, tennis court, basketball court, and multi-purpose court. Additionally, the park is in a great location as it is located near the Emporium shopping mall, making it convenient to stop in for a bit of shopping.
Location: Sukhumvit Rd, Khlong Tan, Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10110, Thailand
Bangkok’s best parks include some amazing scenery as well as fun activities for the entire family. From taking a boat around the lakes to riding a bicycle on nicely paved trails, spending your day at a park is a great way to relax. Some parks even have workout equipment and pools to keep you entertained while staying in shape! Regardless of your intentions, visiting a park can be full of serenity and enjoyment for any type of visitor. To see our list of Phuket best parks Click, HERE.
The best parks to visit in Bangkok
