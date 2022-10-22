Connect with us

Wellness

Bangkok plans to give elderly a helping hand

Published

 on 

Elderly citizens in Thailand’s capital may be getting more help from the government as renewed efforts focus on helping them stay at home. The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) says it will draft an action plan to improve senior citizens’ quality of life. As the world’s population collectively gets older, Bangkok is no exception. Over 22 per cent of its population consists of elderly persons, making it increasingly necessary to give them a helping hand.

According to The Bangkok Post, Governor Chadchart Sittipunt presided over a ceremony by the BMA, which endorsed an action plan for senior citizens over the years 2023-2027. Noting that the capital has officially become an ageing society, with some districts seeing as many as 32 per cent of their residents falling into the elderly category. Chadchart says there are many elderly who are bedridden with some suffering from Alzheimer’s. Those patients, he says, are sometimes completely alone with no family to help care for them.

“Cases in different districts can vary. We have to prepare programmes for ageing, healthcare and transport. They have to include various organisations and effective action plans. Good criteria are needed.”

Such programmes that he mentioned include helping elderly persons with their daily lives, such as training classes to keep them technologically updated, the addition of more parks within walking distance from their homes, and free home-care beds for such bedridden patients.

A lecturer at the Institute for Population and Social Research at Mahidol University, said surveys show that elderly people prefer living in their own homes over nursing home facilities. The lecturer also echoed the need for community facilities to help elderly persons have access to much-needed care close to their homes. Another lecturer at the same institute noted that Thailand will have over 20 million senior citizens within the next 20 years. The staggering number only adds concern to the Thai Gerontology Research and Development Institute’s predictions that the country’s elderly population will see 28 per cent of its people being over the age of 65 by 2039.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Ann Carter is an award-winning journalist from the United States with over 12 years experience in print and broadcast news. Her work has been featured in America, China and Thailand as she has worked internationally at major news stations as a writer and producer. Carter graduated from the Walter Williams Missouri School of Journalism in the USA.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand37 seconds ago

Flaming hot: toxic spicy noodles recalled
Weather19 mins ago

Forever flooded – how do we break the disastrous cycle?
Transport1 hour ago

Thai Airways refunds possible, reorganisation approved
World2 hours ago

Netizens divided over two-faced cat
Transport2 hours ago

Free trial of Pink and Yellow monorail lines in December
Hot News2 hours ago

SE Asia foreign ministers to hold emergency talks over Myanmar
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Weather2 hours ago

Burmese man drowns in Phuket drain
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

Thailand’s face mask rules to be scrapped soon
Hong Kong3 hours ago

Hong Kong cancels screening of 2008 Batman flick over Chinese antagonist
Weather3 hours ago

In it together – Floods around the world
Wellness3 hours ago

Bangkok plans to give elderly a helping hand
Hot News4 hours ago

Events today in BKK
Video4 hours ago

From Retro Blogger to Modern-day Vlogger in Thailand feat. Jeroen Maduro | Thaiger Podcast Ep.9
World6 hours ago

Secrets of Silicon Valley’s underground Mercedes
Thailand21 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Watchdog warns True-DTAC merger will increase mobile tariffs by 240%
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending