Events today in BKK

Today in Bangkok, there are a couple of exciting things to do. Namely, the Tomorrow X Together World Tour 2022 will commence marking the first time the five-member K-pop boy band performs in the kingdom. The concert spans today and tomorrow and is drawing K-pop fans from all around. The band will perform at the Thunder Dome Stadium in Tamon Ban Mai, Pak Kret District in Nonthaburi. According to Everythingbkk.com, tickets are 2,800 baht. 

According to Wikipedia, Tomorrow X Together, commonly known as TXT,  is a South Korean boy band formed by Big Hit Music. “The group consists of five members: Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun and HueningKai.

They debuted on March 4, 2019, with the extended play The Dream Chapter: Star. The EP debuted and peaked at number one on the Gaon Album Chart and Billboard World Albums Chart and entered the US Billboard 200 at number 140, the highest-charting debut album by any male K-pop group at the time. Its lead single “Crown” debuted at number one on the Billboard World Digital Songs chart, and TXT topped the Billboard Emerging Artists chart, making them the fastest K-pop group to appear on the former and the second-fastest to appear on the latter.

The group’s early commercial success earned them several new artist awards, including Rookie of the Year at the 34th Golden Disc Awards and the 2019 Melon Music Awards, New Artist of the Year at the 9th Gaon Chart Music Awards and Best New Male Artist at the 2019 Mnet Asian Music Awards.”

Also today, the Lay Zhang Concert 2022 will start at 8pm at Siam Paragon’s Royal Paragon Hall at 991 Rama I Road, in Pathum Wan. The concert is part of the Chinese singer-dancer-producer’s ‘Grandline II Infinite Lands’ Tour in Asia. This is the former South Korean boy group EXO’s first performance in Bangkok. As part of the lineup, the singer will include his latest singles of ‘Namanana’, ‘Veil’, ‘Sheep’, ‘Lay U Down’, ‘Honey’, and more. Tickets are reportedly 4,500 baht with the concert ending at 10 pm.

According to Wikipedia, “Lay Zhang first gained recognition for participating in the Chinese television talent show Star Academy in 2005. He later debuted as a member of the K-pop boy group Exo and its Chinese sub-unit Exo-M under SM Entertainment in 2012.

In 2015, Zhang founded a personal agency for his solo activities and music releases and released an autobiography titled Standing Firm at 24. In 2016, Zhang released his first extended play, Lose Control, to commercial success. The EP peaked at number one on the Gaon Album Chart and number four on Billboard’s US World Albums chart. Since his debut as a solo artist, Zhang has released four EPs and four studio albums. He founded the Chromosome Entertainment Group, which began recruiting trainees worldwide, in 2020.

Zhang has been included on the Forbes China Celebrity 100 (placing in the top 20 in multiple years) and on the CelebrityZ Top 100 Most Valuable Celebrities list (placing 23rd in 2016) published by market research company Kantar and Chinese business magazine CBN Weekly. Outside of music, Zhang became the first celebrity to serve as a publicity ambassador for the Communist Youth League of China of Changsha in 2016 and has also ventured into acting. He has starred in films and television shows such as Ex-Files 2 (2015), The Mystic Nine (2016), Kung Fu Yoga (2017), The Island (2018), The Golden Eyes (2019), Empress of the Ming (2019) and Crime Crackdown (2021).”

 

