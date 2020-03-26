What are your Consulates doing to help at this time? | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
What are your Consulates doing to help at this time?
Australia’s Consul-General in Phuket Matthew Barclay says he understands many people want to know what Australia’s government representatives are doing to help during this time. Matt gives The Thaiger a quick perspective about the services available from your country’s consular representatives during this crazy time.
The services provided by Matt in Phuket are much the same as you can expect from your country’s consular offices here in Thailand. Make yourself aware of how your local embassy, consul-general or honorary consul-general can help you at this time, and what they can, and cannot, do. At least make sure they know where you are and how to contact you if they need to.
Our number one priority is providing advice and support to Australians caught up in the Covid-19 pandemic. Our team of five people is working around the clock to ensure Australians still in Thailand have access to accurate and timely information about current conditions.
But we are part of a much bigger, multi-agency effort working on this matter along with our Embassy in Bangkok and our team back in Canberra (the capital of Australia) also. Together we are working hard to do help all Australians at this difficult time.
While options to depart Thailand are significantly reduced, we want to reassure people that we are doing what we can to ensure their well-being during the period to come.
Here is an insight into what the consulate’s staff are up to at a time like this.
- Updating travel advice
When the Royal Thai Government amends its regulations we work quickly to ensure people who wish to travel know what they require and what impact these regulations could possibly have on them while in Thailand. Check smartraveler.gov.au for our latest updates.
- Developing clear messaging for Australians still in Thailand
In these times it can be tough to find a reliable source of information. We are regularly seeking out information from airlines, government officials and our colleagues back in Australian and updating travellers through our Australia in Thailand Facebook page. Other than smartraveler, this is our key method for communicating with Australians.
- Checking flight schedules and liaising with airlines
Many Australians still want to return home but have faced flight cancellations. We understand flights may shortly cease completely. We are working to ascertain availability and conveying to airlines the demand among Australians still overseas for flights if possible.
- Liaising with local government
We have close links with the Royal Thai Government across and are in close contact to ensure that we have credible and timely information for Australians on the current conditions in Thailand. Given social distancing measures, this is increasingly using Line/WhatsApp messages and phones calls to get the best information available.
- Developing ways to alleviate visa stress
As travel options have reduced it has become harder for Australians who are long term residents in Thailand to depart and return to meet their visa obligations. We have done some fast work to establish a method of issuing visa support letters to ensure these people have peace of mind during this time. We will now also consider offering a letter to those who have already sought a 30 day extension on their tourist visa. Anyone seeking a letter can email their current visa page and passport biodata page to consular.phuket@dfat.gov.au
- Getting the latest information from Bangkok and Canberra
Our response to Covid-19 is our top priority at present. Our staff are in regular contact with our headquarters in Canberra and our colleagues at the Embassy in Bangkok. We are sharing information and resources to ensure we are doing all we can to assist those overseas at this time.
- Answering concerns and queries
It is natural that people have questions they want answered right now. As you can imagine, we are receiving dozens of queries a day. We are working to answer everyone’s queries on the situation as fast as possible. This includes over the weekends to ensure that people are getting reliable information quickly. Any questions can be sent to us at consular.phuket@dfat.gov.au
- Registering Australians
Numbers of Australians in Thailand fluctuate during the year. We are keen to understand who is still here and who may need support. Australians remaining in Thailand should register their details with the Australian Embassy in Bangkok (Consular.Bangkok@dfat.gov.au) or the Australian Consulate-General in Phuket (Consular.Phuket@dfat.gov.au) for those in Phuket, Krabi, Phang-Nga or Surat Thani.
- Preparing Australians for their return home
While flight options may be limited, we still want Australians ready to travel at short notice if flights become available. We ask everyone to make sure they have a valid travel document and to let us know if their passport is lost or about to expire. We are doing all we can to quickly produce passports. For more information check out our website: phuket.consulate.gov.au
- Providing regular consular support
As with any time, Australians are still experiencing everyday issues in Thailand. This could include experiencing accidents, being detained, becoming sick or even passing away. Our team is still working to provide high quality support to these people and their families to ensure their wellbeing. In accordance with our Consular Services Charter. For consular support at this time, please call us on 076 317 700
Sitting down is the new smoking – exercise in a Covid-19 world
Now the world is in lock down because of the Coronavirus I bet you will be spending most of your time sitting down watching TV or working on the computer, only to then later sit down some more and watch some more TV… or like me just playing computer games all day. But I bet you didn’t know that sitting down can be pretty harmful to your health as well.
“Sitting Down is the new Smoking” is a phrase coined by Dr. James Levine, director of Mayo Clinic at Arizona State University.
Here is a secret you didn’t know about me, I have been a Personal Trainer all my life, always involved in physical sports and competed in competitions since primary school. But I have also been a huge gaming fan. I’m not talking about typical guy games like Call of Duty on the Xbox either. I mean super geeky, strategy games on the PC, like Command & Conquer and Eve Online, which is as geeky as it gets. Even now I host a 7 Days to Die dedicated server, which is like Minecraft 2 but for adults.
“Sitting is more dangerous than smoking, kills more people than HIV, and is more treacherous than parachuting. We are sitting ourselves to death,” says James Levine, a professor of medicine at the Mayo Clinic, in an interview with the LA Times.
Ever since MS DOS was the main operating system of the worlds home computer, I was sitting down at one playing games for hours on end. But I don’t have the generic postural problems the majority of my clients have from sitting down for hours at the office jobs. This is probably because I am aware of it and do my best to counter its negative effects.
But sitting down for too long isn’t just about back pain and postural issues. There is a huge amount of other health related issues you could get from it.
Why is sitting down so bad for you?
Research has shown that you increase the risk of getting cancer, diabetes and cardiovascular disease by sitting down for too long. Your metabolism slows down by 90% after just 30 minutes of sitting, the enzymes that transport fat from your arteries to the muscles where its burned off are slowed down. And after 2 hours of sitting, good cholesterol is reduced by 20%.
“The chair is out to kill us.”
Sitting down for too long also turns off the muscles in your lower body, shutting down the electrical activity in your legs. It also causes our body to be less sensitive to insulin which causes your body’s ability to burn calories to drop significantly.
Good news is, getting up every 30 minutes will help, walking around a bit and do some stretches for about 5 minutes will get things going again. With all the gyms, fitness centers and yoga studios closed we are forced to come up with ideas to stay healthy and active at home.
My friend Kim White is live streaming her Yoga classes on Facebook. So, if you’re feeling stiff or bored you can follow along with her live classes for free. You might even see me stream some home workouts as well.
Either way I hope you all stay safe at home and just remember to keep moving around and stretch for a few moments every 30 minutes of sitting down. Stay active, stay productive.
There’s also countless Apps you can download which can help you exercise and keep track of your non-sitting activities. And how about your own dancer-case class with one of your fave YouTube clips? Or become a clean freak and get about doing a daily routine cleaning the house. Even better get out and do all those jobs in the garden that needed doing. Really, the more you look around your house, the more there is to do, and now is the best time to do it!
Whatever you do, don’t sit down all day – it’s as bad as smoking!
Krix Luther is a Phuket-based fitness and health leader.
7 Thai cabinet members are ‘high risk’ personnel and should be isolated
One of the directives under the state of emergency decree is a measure for certain types of people who are asked to stay home due to being in a high risk category if they contract the virus.
The 3 groups are…
- Seniors aged 70 years and above
- People with chronic illnesses such as diabetes, high blood pressure, cerebrovascular diseases, respiratory diseases and allergies
- Children aged 5 years or below
If these directives under the state of emergency decree are to be taken seriously, at least 7 of the members of the Prayut cabinet will need to confine themselves at home.
Among them are two of PM Prayut Chan-o-cha’s most trusted comrades-in-arms. The Deputy PM Prawit Wongsuwan, who is 74, and Interior Minister Anupong Paojinda, 71.
Deputy PM Wissanu Krea-ngarm suggests that in the initial stage people will be asked for cooperation to comply with the directives. Other Cabinet members who are ‘at risk’ include the Thai Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai, 70, Labour Minister Chatumongol Sonakul, 76, Deputy Transport Minister Thaworn Senneam, 72, Deputy Agriculture Minister Prapat Pothasuthon, 70, and Deputy Education Minister Khunying Kalaya Sophonpanich, 78.
Our favourite Deputy PM Prawit Wongsuwan will at least have the opportunity to enjoy his luxury watch collection which will help him pass the time.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Blue Flag grocery vehicles deployed in greater Bangkok to encourage staying home
With the state of emergency requiring people to stay home as much as possible and keeping their ‘social distance’ in public to fight the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus, the Ministry of Commerce has launched a fleet of Blue Flag vehicles to sell and deliver groceries and other consumer goods at affordable prices, right to people’s homes.
Starting yesterday, mobile grocery trucks are delivering products from major fresh markets to various communities in and around Bangkok. The markets include Minburi Market, Si Mum Mueang Market, Bang Yai Market and Samrong Market. The trucks are selling fresh food and other goods as part of the Blue Flag value scheme, such as eggs at 90 baht per pack of 30, instant noodles at 5 baht per packet, palm oil at 40 baht per bottle, canned fish at 11 baht per tin, two kilograms of rice for 55 baht and 30 milligrams of hand sanitiser at 25 baht.
The Blue Flag scheme is part of the government’s aid package for low-income earners who are issued with smart cards allowing them to get monthly subsidies to buy cheap consumer products from designated shops.
Deputy PM and Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit, says that 200 trucks are involved initially, which travel to communities in Bangkok and neighbouring provinces. Their sales will be assessed daily, and more vehicles will be added if there is high demand. The Blue Flag trucks will ensure that the market situation remains stable. Many vendors, including supermarkets are already selling their products online and offering delivery.
Jurin said he’d hold a meeting with operators of traditional and online supermarkets, delivery companies such as Line Man, La La Move, Food Panda and Grab, as well as owners of community shops and Smart groceries today. They’ll discuss the problems and challenges that need government help, as more stringent measures are expected following the invocation of the Emergency Decree.
SOURCE: National News Bureau of Thailand
