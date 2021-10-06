Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Wednesday Covid Update: 9,866 new cases; provincial totals
103 coronavirus-related deaths were reported today by the CCSA, raising the pandemic’s death toll in Thailand to 17,305 with 17,211 of those fatalities during the latest wave, which was first recorded on April 1.
In the 24-hour period since the last count, the CCSA has reported 9,866 new Covid-19 cases and 10,115 recoveries. There are now 108,022 people being treated for Covid-19 in Thailand.
Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has reported a total of 1,667,097 confirmed Covid-19 cases. The latest wave has accounted for 1,638,234 of those cases.
New Covid-19 cases in each province…
* Numbers are reported by the CCSA and are based on positive PCR Covid-19 test results. Provincial health departments may have a more recent update if new infections were found after the daily case count was filed with the CCSA.
