Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Wednesday Covid Update: 9,866 new cases; provincial totals

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

 on 

103 coronavirus-related deaths were reported today by the CCSA, raising the pandemic’s death toll in Thailand to 17,305 with 17,211 of those fatalities during the latest wave, which was first recorded on April 1.

In the 24-hour period since the last count, the CCSA has reported 9,866 new Covid-19 cases and 10,115 recoveries. There are now 108,022 people being treated for Covid-19 in Thailand.

Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has reported a total of 1,667,097 confirmed Covid-19 cases. The latest wave has accounted for 1,638,234 of those cases.

New Covid-19 cases in each province…

* Numbers are reported by the CCSA and are based on positive PCR Covid-19 test results. Provincial health departments may have a more recent update if new infections were found after the daily case count was filed with the CCSA.

Wednesday Covid Update: 9,866 new cases; provincial totals | News by ThaigerWednesday Covid Update: 9,866 new cases; provincial totals | News by ThaigerWednesday Covid Update: 9,866 new cases; provincial totals | News by ThaigerWednesday Covid Update: 9,866 new cases; provincial totals | News by Thaiger Wednesday Covid Update: 9,866 new cases; provincial totals | News by Thaiger

For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
Richard10365
2021-10-06 18:22
I can't really figure out how a city is added to any particular C-19 slide. I see Chantaburi on the same slide as Chiang Rai. Why is this?
Caitlin Ashworth

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Video54 mins ago

Thailand News Today| Legalizing e-cigarettes, Petition to end emergency decree, Vax donations| Oct 6
Transport3 hours ago

AirAsia Malaysia requiring all passengers to be vaccinated
Chon Buri3 hours ago

Man neglects cigarette, burns down home, is beaten by neighbours
Sponsored1 hour ago

Travel Around Thailand & Abroad with Tadoo’s New Travel Insurance Packages

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Bangkok4 hours ago

Vigil to mark 45th anniversary of Thammasat University massacre
Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 hours ago

Wednesday Covid Update: 9,866 new cases; provincial totals
Thailand4 hours ago

Covid pills, Thai rain coats, Tourist tax, Tims love child | Thaiger Bites | Ep. 33
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand5 hours ago

A synopsis of Thailand’s educational system
Phuket5 hours ago

Phuket received 139,375 ATKs to test quickly for Covid-19
Bangkok6 hours ago

2 year old nearly loses eye after work camp dog attack
Coronavirus (Covid-19)6 hours ago

Its likely too late for herd immunity, but vaccines still vital.
Thailand7 hours ago

New star-shaped flower found at national park in southern Thailand’s Ranong
Prayut welcomes PM nomination, Visa on Arrival for Sandbox | Thailand Top Stories | October 6
Morning Top Stories Thailand7 hours ago

Prayut welcomes PM nomination, Visa on Arrival for Sandbox | Thailand Top Stories | October 6
Crime7 hours ago

Chiang Mai couple arrested for selling outdoor sex show online
Thailand7 hours ago

Prayut mulling nomination for next PM, Media freedom of speech | Good Morning Thailand | Ep.104
World8 hours ago

Extinction Rebellion protesters disrupt Paris Fashion Week show
Thailand3 weeks ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism7 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism7 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism8 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending