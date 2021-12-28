Connect with us

Tuesday Covid Update: 2,305 new cases; provincial totals

32 coronavirus-related deaths were reported by the CCSA today, raising the pandemic’s death toll in Thailand to 21,630 with 21,536 of those fatalities during the latest wave, which was first recorded on April 1.

In the 24-hour period since the last count, the CCSA recorded 2,305 new Covid-19 cases and 3,070 recoveries. There are now 33,639 people in Thailand being treated for Covid-19.

Out of the new cases recorded today, 54 were found in correctional facilities. More than 80,000 inmates at Thailand’s overcrowded prisons and detention centres have tested positive for Covid-19 over the past several months.

Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has recorded 2,214,712 confirmed Covid-19 cases. The latest wave has accounted for 2,185,849 of those infections.

Vaccination update

In the Thai government’s mass vaccination drive, which was launched on February 28, a total of 102,975,259 doses have been administered, according to the CCSA. Yesterday, 36,548 people received their first dose of the vaccine, 112,442 received their second dose, and 134,326 people received a third shot to boost their immunity against the coronavirus.

New Covid-19 cases in each province…

* Numbers are reported by the CCSA and are based on positive PCR Covid-19 test results. Provincial health departments may have a more recent update if new infections were found after the daily case count was filed with the CCSA.

Bangkok – 392
Samut Prakan – 76
Chon Buri – 214
Samut Sakhon – 13
Nonthaburi – 19
Songkhla – 32
Yala – 16
Rayong – 27
Pattani – 19
Pathum Thani – 26

Narathiwat – 4
Ratchaburi – 27
Nakhon Pathom – 17
Chachoengsao – 33
Nakhon Si Thammarat – 143
Saraburi – 34
Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya – 24
Nakhon Ratchasima – 49
Phetchaburi – 9
Tak – 18

Kanchanaburi – 29
Surat Thani – 32
Chanthaburi – 5
Khon Kaen – 32
Ubon Ratchathani – 44
Chiang Mai – 67
Udon Thani – 23
Surin – 5
Buriram – 14
Lop Buri – 26

Sisaket – 13
Prachuap Khiri Khan – 37
Phuket – 31
Sa Kaeo – None
Prachin Buri – 25
Nakhon Sawan – 15
Suphan Buri – 5
Chumphon – 23
Roi Et – 31
Trang – 52

Maha Sarakham – 41
Ang Thong – 3
Samut Songkhram – 4
Nakhon Nayok – 7
Phetchabun – 8
Chaiyaphum – 6
Ranong – 1
Phatthalung – 48
Kalasin – 54
Krabi – 39

Kamphaeng Phet – 15
Sakon Nakhon – 6
Trat – 2
Phitsanulok – 37
Sukhothai – 1
Yasothon – 5
Satun – 25
Phang Nga – 32
Phichit – 1
Nakhon Phanom – 1

Chiang Rai – 6
Uttaradit – 2
Nong Bua Lam Phu – 1
Nong Khai – 3
Loei – 5
Uthai Thani – None
Sing Buri – 2
Amnat Charoen – 1
Lamphun – 2
Lampang – 25

Chai Nat – 4
Nan – 17
Mukdahan – 14
Phayao – 14
Bueng Kan – 12
Phrae – None
Mae Hong Son – 11

 

Trending