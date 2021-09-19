Sunday Covid Update: 117 deaths and 13,576 new cases

117 coronavirus-related deaths and 13,576 new Covid-19 cases were reported today by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. In the 24-hour period since the last count, the CCSA has recorded 12,492 recoveries. Thailand now has 131,095 active Covid-19 cases.

Out of the new cases, 395 were found in correctional facilities. Covid-19 infections at Thailand’s prisons and detention centres have been reported on a daily basis over the past several months.

Since April 1, in the latest and most severe wave of Covid-19, the CCSA has reported 1,447,614 confirmed Covid-19 infections.

More information on the Covid-19 situation in Thailand will be reported this afternoon.

