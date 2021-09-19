Kalasin man allegedly robs convenience store and then a gold shop the next day before being arrested

A man in the northeastern Thai province of Kalasin allegedly went on a short-lived crime spree over the weekend. On Friday, the man allegedly robbed a convenience store and got 30,000 baht for his troubles. Then, on Saturday, the man allegedly robbed a gold shop. Police arrested the man yesterday as he exited the gold shop, but they found only methamphetamine pills on him and no gold.

27 year old Detnarong Wannasang was arrested yesterday outside the Yaowarat gold shop in the Nakhu district. Police searched Detnarong and discovered 19 methamphetamine pills on his person. A few hours prior, police had been notified that a convenience store had been robbed. Following the first robbery, police checked CCTV footage to search for the culprit but were unable to determine who he was from the footage.

The following day, the man robbed the gold shop, but the owner of the shop alerted the police to the robbery. It is not clear what the man robbed the store of since police say they only found drugs on the suspect. Police have charged Detnarong with theft and possession of illicit drugs.

Footage of the arrest can be seen in the source link below.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

