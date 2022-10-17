Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Thailand finds 3 new subvariants, 4th in Hong Kong from Thai travellers

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Three new subvariants have been found in Thailand, with a fourth found in Hong Kong in travellers from Thailand. (via Healiio)

Three new Covid-19 subvariants have been found within Thailand’s borders according to Thai scientists. The global scientific community believes that the subvariants in the group found in the kingdom will become the dominant strains of Covid within the next few months. A separate strain, XBB, was found in three passengers from Thailand in Hong Kong, despite the variant not being identified in the kingdom yet.

The BF.7, BN.1, and BA.2.75.2 subvariants were found through genomic surveillance in studies conducted by Ramathibodi Hospital’s Centre for Medical Genomics. They were found in samples that were gathered from people within Thailand, though not in big numbers according to the National News Bureau of Thailand.

There was only one case of the BN.1 subvariant found, two people infected with the BF.7 subvariant, and three infections of the B.2.75.2 strain. The three strains are all related as part of a subvariant group of the Omicron variant that swept the world previously. These are newer strains from a group that also includes the BQ.1.1, BA.2.3.30, and XBB subvariants, the last of which was recently found in Hong Kong in travellers from Thailand.

The Department of Disease Control is pursuing information through International Health Regulations about those travellers. Few details have been released about the three passengers, including if they were Thai natives or foreigners and if they were originating in Thailand or just passing through in transit.

Hong Kong has found 29 XBB infections so far, with 24 of them caught upon entry at the international airport. The remaining five were identified within two days of their arrival into the special administrative region. The majority of those infected were from Singapore where Covid infections have nearly quadrupled in the past week and are predicted to rise to double or triple agaishortlyre.

The XBB strain found in those Thai passengers has not yet been uncovered within Thailand’s borders, and authorities are stepping up efforts to detect it. Health officials have ordered samples be taken from travellers from Hong Kong, Singapore, and other XBB-infected nations. And Thai PBS World reported that international airports are increasing general monitoring.

These new subvariants have between 200 and 2,000 infections in the GISAID database that tracks the pandemic worldwide, but scientists believe they will surpass the BA.5 subvariant as the dominant strain soon. They worry most about the ultra-resistant BA.5.2.1.7 and BF.7 strains. Those subvariants have been proliferating in Asia, Europe, and North America and are worrisome because they evade antibody treatments, vaccines, and previous infections.

  • Win a 3-night beachfront stay at Four Points by Sheraton Phuket by taking a short Thaiger Survey HERE!

For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
Pompies
2022-10-17 10:50
You only have to look at the double digit rises in infection in the UK and EU to see that the virus is very active and in no way should anyone be complacent. So where are the bivalent vaccines to…
Lazarus
2022-10-17 11:05
1 hour ago, Thaiger said: Three new Covid-19 subvariants have been found within Thailand’s borders according to Thai scientists. The global scientific community believes that the subvariants in the group found in the kingdom will become the dominant strains of…

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10+ years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand17 mins ago

Phuket light rail project derailed once again
Crime17 mins ago

VIDEO: Porsche-driving Frenchmen put Thai man in a coma in Koh Samui
Travel29 mins ago

10 best hotels in Sukhumvit, Bangkok for your stay in 2022
Sponsored3 hours ago

How to spend your day at Andamanda Waterpark Phuket
Thailand1 hour ago

Phuket Under Water – Blocked Roads, Air Travel and Traffic Chaos | GMT
China1 hour ago

Xi tells world to stop interfering in China’s internal affairs
Phuket1 hour ago

Phuket officials say contaminated seawater found last week not a hazard
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Education1 hour ago

Exceptional British schools in Thailand
Crime2 hours ago

Grieving mother calls for Dating App Killer’s execution
Crime2 hours ago

VIDEO: Canadian man arrested for rollerblading on busy Bangkok road
Pattaya2 hours ago

Pattaya woman allegedly assaults Indian landlord over keycard fine
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

Thailand finds 3 new subvariants, 4th in Hong Kong from Thai travellers
Chon Buri3 hours ago

Mountain B Pub demolished as the fire claims 25th victim
Protests16 hours ago

Van Gogh painting makes a splash as activists throw soup on it
Eye Surgery18 hours ago

British man loses his eye to an infection from Pattaya
Weather20 hours ago

Many areas of Phuket flooded, roads blocked
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending