Police say most Chiang Mai curfew violators drunk | The Thaiger

Police say most Chiang Mai curfew violators drunk
More than 250 people have been arrested in Chiang Mai province since the national state of emergency was enacted on April 3 to fight the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus, after breaking its subsequent curfew. Police say most were drunk.
Another 43 people were arrested overnight on Tuesday for violating curfew. Police report that amongst those arrested, 2 were in possession of illicit drugs as well. Many of the remaining people “had also been drinking.”
Police say they have so far arrested 278 people for violating the curfew in Chiang Mai.
“Anyone caught breaching the curfew is being fined 1,500 baht and faces being imprisoned for 15 days. After release, they’re subject to 7 days of home detention and a 1 year probation period.”
There have yet to be any reports of police officers with the virus, though 17 are in quarantine and under close observation.
Chiang Mai’s governor yesterday issued an alcohol ban, prohibiting all alcohol sales from April 10 to 20.
“Anyone found in violation of this will face up to a year in jail and or a fine of up to 100,000 baht.”
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times
Chiang Mai bans booze to battle coronavirus
There’s likely to be a rush on for booze over the next few days in Chiang Mai. The northern province is banning alcohol sales for 10 days, from April 10 – 20 in its local battle with the Covid-19 coronavirus. Provincial governor Charoenrit Sanguansat issued the order yesterday.
He says the Chiang Mai Communicable Disease Committee has already issued emergency measures to deal with the outbreak in Chiang Mai, but the situation has not improved.
“To enhance measures to monitor, control, and prevent the spread of the virus by focusing on risks of infection and people’s needs, the Chiang Mai Communicable Disease Committee has ordered retail and wholesale stores to temporarily stop alcohol sales.”
He added that the announcement was made under the Communicable Diseases Act, and the national state of emergency declared last week
“Entrepreneurs who violate this order will be punished with not more than a year in prison or a fine not exceeding 100,000 baht, or both, under Section 52 of the Communicable Diseases Act, or they will face not more than 2 years in jail or a fine of up to 40,000 baht or both, under Section 18 of the Emergency Decree.”
“This order will be in effect from April 10 to 20.”
SOURCE:The Nation
Chiang Mai vigilantes set up roadblocks and checkpoints
“In Khilek subdistrict alone, about 30 returnees from risky areas are reportedly in self-quarantine after being laid off. So community leaders in the Chiang Mai provincial and local administrative organisation, and the hospital in neighbouring Ban Ram Poeng decided to lock down the community and set up screening.”
Volunteers at each checkpoint are taking the body temperature and travel histories of people entering, as well as handing out surgical masks, face shields, and hand wash gels.
“Meanwhile, another group of volunteers are spraying disinfectant around homes, temples, markets and other public areas to prevent the spread of Covid-19 virus.”
In addition to the stock issued by the authorities, the small community of about 10,000 has established funds to buy materials to make face shields, disinfectants and other emergency medical supplies to help, according to Siriphakphokhin.
SOURCE: The Nation
Chiang Mai
Chiang Mai firefighters chased up a tree by wild elephants
Firefighters in Thailand’s North were chased up a tree by a herd of elephants yesterday. The group were on patrol searching for fires in Chiang Mai province’s Omkoi district.
The men told reporters they were patrolling for fires when they ran across a small herd of wild elephants. Fearing for their safety, the fled up a nearby tree and stayed there until the elephants went their way.
Located in the south of Chiang Mai Province, Omkoi is the home of the Omkoi Wildlife Sanctuary, which has a number of rare and endangered species including wild Asian elephants. But stumbling across wild elephants in the park is uncommon as it has a small population.
The firefighters were in the area as part of efforts to fight and spot forest fires burning across the province. Many villagers start fires to improve annual mushroom harvests and prepare land for planting new crops.
In another story, two men have been arrested in relation to fires that have caused widespread damage in Chiang Mai’s Doi Suthep-Pui National Park. The two are alleged to have started a fire in a forest area in Ban Thung Pong Tai, in Hang Dong District.
The men admitted to starting the fire but claimed “that they were only trying to create a fire protection line”, fighting fire with fire and providing protection from other fires in the park, but their fire got out of control. They face criminal charges.
In Chiang Mai’s Mae Chaem district, a major source of corn crops, the district chief ordered an investigation after reports of a fire in the Pa Baan Tuan area. Officials arrived to find a man standing in the area with a lighter in his hand (doh!).
The man was taken into custody, and told authorities he was taking a shortcut home when he saw a pile of leaves and branches. He says he decided to get rid of them by lighting a fire which got out of hand.
The was taken into custody where he will have time to reflect on much better excuses in the future.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times
