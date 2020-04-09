108 arrested in Bangkok for illegal gambling | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
108 arrested in Bangkok for illegal gambling
Too close and too many people. 108 people have been arrested illegally gambling in a secret casino near the Nonthaburi Market.
The Department of Provincial Administration raided a casino in the greaterBangkok Metro Area‘s Nonthaburi province and discovered 200,000 baht in cash, Hi-Low boards and two gaming machines, along with 108 people taking part in the illegal activity and ignoring the health and safety regulations of social distancing and refraining from large gathering during this emergency Covid-19 crisis.
The game of choice at the casino was Thai style Hi-Low which is played using a Hi-Low board with a dice shaker and two to three dice. The gambler will place their money on a number square from one to six. Once the dice are cast and the results come up, the winner then takes all, but more often than not, the house wins (surprise!).
The DOPA received a tip from locals in the area worried about lack of social distancing as a potential hot bed for the virus. The residents said, despite the Emergency Decree, curfew, and social distancing requests issued by the government, people were still coming to gamble every day.
When officials arrived at Soi Piboonsongkram 32, officers confiscated the gambling equipment and arrested all 108 before they had a chance to escape.
BIG arrest on price gouging of Covid-19 safety gear and fake test kits
2 Chinese men identified as Chen Lei and Wein Pinpin have been arrested inside a home in Pra Khanong district, Bangkok, after officials received a tip-off that fake Covid-19 test kits were being smuggled into the country. 45,000 fake Covid-19 test kits, 350,000 medical masks, and 1,200 infrared thermometers were seized. The evidence was valued at 33,750,000 baht.
These items were being sold without permission at a extortionate prices in Bangkok area and nearby districts.
The Food and Drug Administration will be investigating to find out where the fake Covid-19 test kits were made, and who else is involved in importing them into the country.
Police and officials from the Consumer Protection Police Division and officials from the Food and Drug Administration have reported that a large pile of evidence is piling up as the crisis unfolds, including…
45,000 fake Covid-19 test kits, 350,000 medical masks, 1,200 infrared thermometers, 53,000 litres of alcohol, 7,896 bottles of fake hand sanitisers and 82,771 cosmetic items, valued around 50 million baht
The punishment for smuggling medical equipment is imprisonment of up to 1 year, and a fine not exceeding 100,000, or both.
All products claiming to be Covid-19 test kits online at the moment are all fake, according to the Thai FDA.
SOURCE: Thai Residents
Bangkok deploys mobile testing units
The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration is providing testing at home for people who may have caught the coronavirus disease.
City governor Aswin Kwanmuang said yesterday that the BMA, along with the Mor Lab Panda Facebook page, are sending mobile teams to conduct Covid-19 testing to the homes of people who complete an online questionnaire and are at risk. People who test positive will be taken to treatment facilities. This will quickly contain the disease and relieve the fears of people in the area.
The governor explained the units will visit people who complete an online screening questionnaire , (which at this time is only available in Thai) and are at high risk from contact with infected people.
The website launched last Friday and more than 20,000 people completed the form by Wednesday afternoon.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
A Bangkok hospital offers free drive-through Covid-19 tests for taxi drivers
Few industries see more contact with potentially infected people than transportation services. That is why a new drive through testing system has been developed in the nation’s capital.
Princ Hospital Suvarnabhumi on Bangna-Trat Road has launched free drive-through Covid-19 tests for taxi drivers who live or work in Bang Na, Bang Kaew, Bang Phli, Suvarnabhumi Airport or Samut Prakan province, and may been in contact with Covid-19 patients or visitors from high-risk countries.
To receive a free test, taxi operators must register at the hospital website and book an appointment. The free service will serve only ten drivers per day. Bangkok has an estimated 140,000 taxi drivers, hmmm.
Princ Hospital Suvarnabhumi also provides drive-through tests to the public for 5,500 baht per person and will email the result within a few days.
SOURCE: The Nation
