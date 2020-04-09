Aviation industry estimates that 25 million jobs are in peril | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Aviation industry estimates that 25 million jobs are in peril
Amongst industries hit during the Covid-19 situation, the aviation industry has probably been hit harder than most with huge investments, millions of staff, complicated infrastructure, small margins and thousands of down-stream businesses. It will also take a lot longer to wind the whole aviation machine back up when things eventually settle down.
The International Air Transport Association estimates that some 25 million jobs are at risk due to the impact Covid-19 is having on the industry. It reports that the livelihoods of some 65.5 million people. dependent on the aviation industry, including sectors such as travel and tourism, are also at peril. Among these are 2.7 million airlines jobs.
In a bleak scenario, assuming travel restrictions could last for three months, the IATA report estimates that 25 million jobs in aviation and related sectors are endangered …
• 11.2 million jobs in Asia-Pacific
• 5.6 million jobs in Europe
• 2.9 million jobs in Latin America
• 2.0 million jobs in North America
• 2.0 million jobs in Africa
• 0.9 million jobs in the Middle East
Airlines could also expect to see full-year passenger revenues fall by US$252 billion, a whopping 44% drop for 2020, compared to 2019. It’s also estimated that world airlines have burned through US$61 billion in cash during the past three months, limping along as countries close borders and airports shut down.
Airlines are now calling on governments for critical financial aid to help airlines to remain viable businesses. Clearly, whenever planes start taking to the sky again, there will be some brands missing who were unable to survive the financial impact of the industry collapse.
IATA is calling on governments to support local airlines with…
• Direct financial support
• Loans, loan guarantees and support for the corporate bond market
• Tax relief
Alongside vital financial relief, the industry will also need careful planning and coordination to ensure that airlines are ready when the pandemic is contained. It will be complicated. At the practical level airlines will need contingencies for licenses and certifications that have expired.
Planes, sitting gathering dust for months on end will need critical maintenance and testing before returning to service.
At the root of the industry’s problems is that airlines have been such a vital part of the contagion’s ability to spread. The popularity of plentiful, cheap, airfares, linking the world, has provided the perfect environment for the virus to spread. All those people waiting in queues, cooped up in a plane for hours creating the same air, sitting inches away from each other.
The industry will have to find a more predictable and efficient approach to managing travel restrictions which need to be lifted before we can get back to work. And there won’t be a single day when the shutdown is magically lifted and all airlines leap back into the sky. It will be a lumpy lurch back into service as countries, one by one, start re-opening airports and borders.
These are just some of the major tasks that are ahead of us. And to be successful, industry and government must be aligned and working together,” according to director general and CEO Alexandre de Juniac.
"We ended up with a mess of measures that we are still sorting out today. The 25 million people whose jobs are at risk by this crisis will depend on an efficient re-start of the industry."
Find more SE Asian News courtesy of The Thaiger.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Health ministry begs children to ‘save parents’ and avoid Songkran visits
Songkran, the traditional Thai New Year festival, is typically a week long celebration including a mass exodus to the provinces as dutiful children visit their homes bringing best wishes to their elders. This year’s celebrations have been postponed indefinitely to prevent that exodus, for fear of spreading the Covid-19 coronavirus to the provinces and among the elderly.
Now the the Department of Health is asking children to avoid visiting their parents and elderly family members during the Songkran period.
“We want to make sure that during Songkran, senior citizens are safe from Covid-19 transmission. So young people, who represent the country’s largest disease carrier group, should participate in the “Save Parents” campaign, keeping them free from the deadly disease.”
The campaign was launched this week by Dr Panpimol Wipulakorn, secretary-general of the Department of Health, to coincide with the Songkran Festival, which usually runs from the end of this week until next (the actual Thai New Year day is April 13 each year).
Although the government has cancelled national holidays and water splashing events, Panpimol says some people are still expected to try to return home and visit their parents, despite recently imposed travel restrictions, adding some might even defy the water splashing ban.
“Those who live with elderly family members should avoid physical contact, especially hugging and must also avoid splashing water on them.”
According to the Thai ministry, the risk from the coroanvirus rises with age. The mortality rate for patients aged 60-69 is 0.7%. That figure rises exponentially to 10.5% for those aged 70-79, and 16.7% for those 80 and above.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thai Immigration seek visa relief for stranded foreigners
Thailand’s Immigration Chief Pol Lt Gen Sompong Chingduang, is seeking cabinet approval for new measures to help foreigners in Thailand affected by the Covid-19 crisis. The proposal will be submitted to the cabinet for approval this week, he said.
Cabinet meets each Tuesday.
The proposals follow a difficult week for foreigners and immigration officials coping with long queues of panicking visitors trying to sort out their visas in a very non-social distancing environment. Long queues and frustrated tourists have been the norm at immigration offices around Thailand is recent weeks.
The measures will focus on three groups of foreigners…
- Foreigners with resident visas who normally reside in Thailand but cannot return due to the Covid-19 crisis
- Foreign tourists who are unable to depart Thailand due to the crisis
- Visitors from neighbouring countries who hold a temporary border pass and got stuck in Thailand after the borders were shut
Foreigners in the first group are typically required to return to Thailand within a year of their departure, however since they can not fly at this time, immigration will propose extending their compulsory deadline until after the pandemic subsides.
The extension of the return period would not affect any immigration rights and benefits they usually receive when strictly following the one-year return period requirement though they are advised to return to Thailand as soon as possible after the crisis concludes.
Foreigners who have been unable to leave and have reported to immigration authorities for a 30-day extension after their visas expired on March 26 or thereafter; their visas will be automatically renewed every 30 days until the pandemic subsides.
Under the government’s social distancing policy, these tourists will no longer have to visit the immigration bureau if the policy is adopted, which would eliminate the risk of contracting the virus in a crowd, Pol Lt Gen Sompong said.
This proposed measure, however, does not apply to those foreigners who are working and or have family in Thailand. They will still be required to report to immigration authorities regularly.
Foreigners from neighbouring countries will be allowed to stay in Thailand until the borders are re-opened. They will be required to leave Thailand within seven days after the borders reopen.
Other foreigners who are now in Thailand and affected by the Covid-19 crisis, but aren’t covered in the above three categories are advised to adhere to the usual laws.
SOURCE: Chang Rai Times
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
UPDATE: Ban on arriving flights lifts at midnight tonight
The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand’s three day flight arrival ban will end at midnight tonight. The ban on all aircraft from entering Thailand for three days came into effect when some 152 returning Thai nationals landed at Suvarnabhumi Airport on Friday evening and refused quarantine orders, saying they had not been informed of the requirement and demanding to return to their homes.
Chaos followed and eventually the presiding army officer, (who has since been recalled), allowed them to leave the premises to self-quarantine at home.
The CAAT issued the order a few hours after the Friday incident. The order, signed by CAAT director-general Chula Sukmanop cites Sections 27 and 28 of the Air Navigation Act to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus and to resolve the situation as quickly as possible.
According to the order, all aircraft carrying passengers were prohibited from entering Thailand with the exceptions of state or military aircraft, emergency landings, humanitarian aid, medical and relief flights, repatriation flights and cargo aircraft.
The order is effective until midnight tonight and stipulates that all passengers who embarked before the order came into must be follow restrictions regarding communicable disease prevention and must be held in quarantine for no less than 14 days.
SOURCE: The Nation
Thailand Covid-19 Stats
