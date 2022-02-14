Monday Covid Update: 14,900 new cases; provincial totals

26 coronavirus-related deaths were reported by the CCSA today, raising the pandemic’s death toll in Thailand to 22,462 with 764 of those fatalities since the start of this year.

In the 24-hour period since the last count, the CCSA recorded 14,900 new Covid-19 cases and 9,810 recoveries. There are now 129,933 people in Thailand being treated for Covid-19.

Out of the new cases recorded today, 98 were found in correctional facilities. More than 80,000 inmates at Thailand’s overcrowded prisons and detention centres have tested positive for Covid-19 over the past several months.

Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has recorded 2,608,227 confirmed Covid-19 cases. Out of that number, 384,792 Infections have been reported since January 1.

Vaccination update

In the Thai government’s mass vaccination drive, which was launched on February 28, a total of 120,009,906 doses have been administered, according to the CCSA. Yesterday, 18,966 people received their first dose of the vaccine, 11,802 received their second dose, and 245,385 people received a third shot to boost their immunity against the coronavirus.

New Covid-19 cases in each province…

* Numbers are reported by the CCSA and are based on positive PCR Covid-19 test results. Provincial health departments may have a more recent update if new infections were found after the daily case count was filed with the CCSA.

Chon Buri – 590

Bangkok – 2,892

Samut Prakan – 888

Ubon Ratchathani – 162

Phuket – 486

Khon Kaen – 279

Chiang Mai – 253

Nonthaburi – 611

Nakhon Si Thammarat -434

Rayong – 294

Udon Thani – 135

Buriram – 317

Surat Thani – 210

Maha Sarakham – 167

Nakhon Ratchasima – 567

Pathum Thani – 298

Samut Sakhon – 281

Songkla – 157

Pattalung – 144

Chachoengsao – 173

Sisaket – 119

Kalasin – 153

Prachuap Kiri Khan – 170

Roi Et – 202

Surin – 166

Nakhon Sawan – 123

Prachin Buri – 113

Nakhon Pathom – 303

Lampang – 41

Pitsanuloak – 161

Saraburi – 199

Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya – 149

Trang – 74

Phang Nga – 83

Chaiyaphum – 158

Tak – 50

Lop Buri – 129

Petchabun – 106

Krabi – 96

Kanchanaburi – 257

Ratchaburi – 324

Chanthaburi – 105

Sakon Nakhon – 168

Nong Kai – 71

Trat – 9

Yasothon – 52

Nan – 79

Srakaew – 58

Chumporn – 92

Payao – 31

Nakhon Panom – 96

Mukdaharn – 46

Chiang Rai – 39

Phetchburi – 128

Pattani – 24

Suphan Buri – 179

Kamphaeng Phet – 87

Nakhon Nayok – 64

Satun – 25

Bueng Karn – 77

Amnat Charoen – 72

Yala – 22

Uthai Thani – 55

Mae Hong Son – 12

Loei – 56

Nong Bua Lumphu – 75

Chainat – 56

Pichit – 41

Phrae – 50

Uttaradit – 58

Sukhothai – 39

Narathiwas – 40

Samut Songkhram – 27

Ranong – 28

Lamphun – 13

Ang Thong – 32

Singburi – 20