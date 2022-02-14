Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Monday Covid Update: 14,900 new cases; provincial totals
26 coronavirus-related deaths were reported by the CCSA today, raising the pandemic’s death toll in Thailand to 22,462 with 764 of those fatalities since the start of this year.
In the 24-hour period since the last count, the CCSA recorded 14,900 new Covid-19 cases and 9,810 recoveries. There are now 129,933 people in Thailand being treated for Covid-19.
Out of the new cases recorded today, 98 were found in correctional facilities. More than 80,000 inmates at Thailand’s overcrowded prisons and detention centres have tested positive for Covid-19 over the past several months.
Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has recorded 2,608,227 confirmed Covid-19 cases. Out of that number, 384,792 Infections have been reported since January 1.
Vaccination update
In the Thai government’s mass vaccination drive, which was launched on February 28, a total of 120,009,906 doses have been administered, according to the CCSA. Yesterday, 18,966 people received their first dose of the vaccine, 11,802 received their second dose, and 245,385 people received a third shot to boost their immunity against the coronavirus.
New Covid-19 cases in each province…
* Numbers are reported by the CCSA and are based on positive PCR Covid-19 test results. Provincial health departments may have a more recent update if new infections were found after the daily case count was filed with the CCSA.
Chon Buri – 590
Bangkok – 2,892
Samut Prakan – 888
Ubon Ratchathani – 162
Phuket – 486
Khon Kaen – 279
Chiang Mai – 253
Nonthaburi – 611
Nakhon Si Thammarat -434
Rayong – 294
Udon Thani – 135
Buriram – 317
Surat Thani – 210
Maha Sarakham – 167
Nakhon Ratchasima – 567
Pathum Thani – 298
Samut Sakhon – 281
Songkla – 157
Pattalung – 144
Chachoengsao – 173
Sisaket – 119
Kalasin – 153
Prachuap Kiri Khan – 170
Roi Et – 202
Surin – 166
Nakhon Sawan – 123
Prachin Buri – 113
Nakhon Pathom – 303
Lampang – 41
Pitsanuloak – 161
Saraburi – 199
Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya – 149
Trang – 74
Phang Nga – 83
Chaiyaphum – 158
Tak – 50
Lop Buri – 129
Petchabun – 106
Krabi – 96
Kanchanaburi – 257
Ratchaburi – 324
Chanthaburi – 105
Sakon Nakhon – 168
Nong Kai – 71
Trat – 9
Yasothon – 52
Nan – 79
Srakaew – 58
Chumporn – 92
Payao – 31
Nakhon Panom – 96
Mukdaharn – 46
Chiang Rai – 39
Phetchburi – 128
Pattani – 24
Suphan Buri – 179
Kamphaeng Phet – 87
Nakhon Nayok – 64
Satun – 25
Bueng Karn – 77
Amnat Charoen – 72
Yala – 22
Uthai Thani – 55
Mae Hong Son – 12
Loei – 56
Nong Bua Lumphu – 75
Chainat – 56
Pichit – 41
Phrae – 50
Uttaradit – 58
Sukhothai – 39
Narathiwas – 40
Samut Songkhram – 27
Ranong – 28
Lamphun – 13
Ang Thong – 32
Singburi – 20
