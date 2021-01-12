Mae Sot plans field hospital for Covid-19 patients fleeing from Myanmar casino outbreak | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Mae Sot plans field hospital for Covid-19 patients fleeing from Myanmar casino outbreak
A field hospital will be set up in Tak’s Mae Sot district bordering Myanmar to treat Thai returnees for Covid-19 as many are fleeing the neighbouring country due to an outbreak at a Myawaddy casino where around 200 to 300 Thais worked.
The local communicable disease committee agreed to convert the municipality’s sports stadium into a field hospital to treat the returning workers who are infected with the coronavirus. The district hospital can only accommodate 100 patients and currently there are 29 patients at the hospital.
The Myawaddy casino, just across the Moei River from Mae Sot, closed after a Covid-19 outbreak. A number of Thai workers have fled the area and returned to Thailand, many of them testing positive for the coronavirus.
Thai authorities are concerned that more workers may cross the border illegally and evade the mandatory quarantine period. More troops have been deployed along the natural border.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Catch up with the latest daily “Thailand News Today” here on The Thaiger.
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
CCSA Update: 287 new Covid-19 cases, majority in Samut Sakhon
287 new Covid-19 cases were reported today in the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration’s daily briefing. There are 4,035 active Covid-19 cases in Thailand. Since last year, Thailand has reported a total of 10,834 Covid-19 cases and 67 deaths.
Of the 287 cases reported today, 153 were local transmissions, 125 were detected through active case finding among a mostly migrant worker community in Samut Sakhon and 9 cases were detected in quarantine facilities for those arriving in Thailand from overseas.
Out of 153 local transmissions, 139 people were exposed to the virus while visiting high risk places including 31 people in Bangkok and 51 people in Samut Sakhon. Health officials are still investigating the source of 14 local transmissions including 2 in Rayong, 1 in Bangkok, 9 in Chon Buri and 2 in Samut Prakan.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Catch up with the latest daily “Thailand News Today” here on The Thaiger.
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Phuket
Screening measures to enter Phuket, travellers from “red zone” provinces to self-quarantine
Phuket authorities have announced screening measures for those entering the island province, which includes requiring those travelling from 20 “red zone” provinces to self-quarantine for 14 days. Those travelling from “hotspot” and “high risk” areas are required to do a swab test. While measures were put into effect over the weekend, some people say nothing has changed.
The “required” self-quarantine, which is apparently monitored by the Mor Chana tracking app, might be more of a guideline than a requirement. Arrivees on flights from Bangkok to Phuket Sunday morning, just 24 hours after the new screening measures were imposed, were not required to self-quarantine.
The minimum required for all individuals travelling to Phuket is to 1) download the “Mor Chana” app on their smartphones and display them when the officer calls for inspection, and 2) register online through the website www.gophuget.com to inform officials of the travel details to Phuket.
Catch up with the latest daily “Thailand News Today” here on The Thaiger.
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Late-night alcohol ban in Phuket, bars to close at midnight
Bars and other entertainment venues in Phuket must close at midnight, according to an order imposed by Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew to prevent the spread of Covid-19. Restaurants can stay open late, but are ordered to stop selling alcohol at midnight. The order is effective today until January 20, but could be extended further if the Covid-19 situation does not improve.
Phuket also recently announced travel restrictions for arrivals on the island. Those travelling from the “highest-risk” areas within the “red zone” provinces “must now quarantine for 14 days” upon arriving to Phuket, according to the announcement released by the Phuket PR department over the weekend.
The ban on late-night alcohol sales was issued yesterday following the Communicable Disease Committee meeting. The committee, which is chaired by the governor, unanimously agreed to apply restrictions to pubs, bars, restaurants, and other entertainment venues to prevent the virus spread in other parts of the country although there are no new infections in the province.
Restrictions in the order are as follows…
- All entertainment venues, pubs, bars, karaoke venues and other places that open to provide similar services must close at midnight.
- Restaurants and food courts are not allowed to sell alcohol beverages inside the venues after midnight.
People who fail to comply with the order restricting alcohol sales could be punished under the Disease Control Act, either under Section 51 which carries a fine of up to 20,000 baht, or under Section 52 which carries a penalty of up to a year in jail and a fine up to 100,000 baht. Those found violating the order can also be charged under Section 18 of the Emergency Decree which carries a penalty of up to 2 years in prison and a 40,000 baht fine.
SOURCE: The Phuket News
Catch up with the latest daily “Thailand News Today” here on The Thaiger.
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Mae Sot plans field hospital for Covid-19 patients fleeing from Myanmar casino outbreak
Cool weather in Central and Northern Thailand, strong wind waves in the South
CCSA Update: 287 new Covid-19 cases, majority in Samut Sakhon
Screening measures to enter Phuket, travellers from “red zone” provinces to self-quarantine
New illicit drug cocktail on Bangkok’s streets | VIDEO
Late-night alcohol ban in Phuket, bars to close at midnight
Cannabis café: Prachin Buri hospital opens “Taste of Ganja” restaurant
Angry passenger attacks motorbike driver following collision in Pattaya – VIDEO
Roi Et records first case of Covid-19 in employee from Chon Buri karaoke bar
National police investigate narcotic drug cocktail suspected of causing 6 deaths in Bangkok
Bangkok officials to consider easing Covid restrictions
Trump ban is indefinite: Facebook exec
Thai health officials form vaccine rollout committee
21 Thais test positive for Covid-19 after allegedly crossing the Thai-Myanmar border illegally
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Bangkok website lists 11 “high risk” areas, urges visitors to identify themselves
UPDATE: Mor Chana App – mobile app to track Covid situation
Thailand News Today | PM reverses lockdown, Southern P.D.A. crackdown, Covid update | Jan 5
Thailand’s emergency decree extended again
Thai Airways cuts down international flight schedule
Deputy PM Prawit backtracks after denying existence of Bangkok gambling dens
Construction of new Bangkok rail links set for completion this year
Muslim couples in Yala who show affection could be arrested and forced to marry
Phuket government plans to require quarantine for “red zone” arrivals
Covid-19 control measures by province
Over 10,000 schools to close across Thailand in bid to curb virus spread
900 more Covid-19 cases in Samut Sakhon detected in mass testing
“Red zone” restrictions tighten, legal action for concealing travel information
Thai PM promises free Covid vaccine for half the population in initial rollout
Thailand News Today | 10,000 schools closed, 900 new migrant infections, Gambling crackdown | January 6
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Thailand News Today | 305 infections, No happy ending for massages, Phuket quarantine mooted | Jan 7
Thailand News Today | 10,000 schools closed, 900 new migrant infections, Gambling crackdown | January 6
Thailand News Today | PM reverses lockdown, Southern P.D.A. crackdown, Covid update | Jan 5
Thailand News Today | Record daily infections, Covid restrictions, British arrivals ‘on hold’ | Jan 4
Thailand News Today | Pattaya restrictions, 2021’s extra holidays, Covid update | December 30
Thailand News Today | Covid update, Bangkok restrictions, Gold rush | December 29
Thailand News Today | No national lockdown, Bangkok schools closed, Abortion Bill | Dec 24
Thailand News Today | Covid outbreak update, migrant workers ‘dumped’, Phuket’s fake cases | Dec 23
Thailand News Today | 427 new C19 infections, Pattaya countdown cancelled, Elite Visa update | Dec 22
Thailand News Today | 800+ cases in Samut Sakhon, Countries block UK travel | Dec 21
Thailand News Today | Thais praised for Covid response, Travel Stimulus doomed, Alcohol Ban | Dec 18
Thailand News Today | New Year Covid style, Currency manipulation?, SCB scam | Dec 17
Thailand News Today | ‘Digital Nomad’ visa, ‘Property’ visa, Huge drug bust | Dec 16
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Thailand’s emergency decree extended again
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
UPDATE: Phuket announces restrictions for travel to Phuket
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Travel documents now required for 5 provinces hit hardest by Covid
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Phuket governor announces new restrictions for travel to Phuket, effective now
- Thailand4 days ago
Questions raised about when Covid-19 vaccine will be available to expats
- Pattaya3 days ago
Australian dies after falling from Pattaya condo balcony
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
245 new cases, 181 locally transmitted-Covid update
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Thailand orders 63 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines