Mae Sot plans field hospital for Covid-19 patients fleeing from Myanmar casino outbreak | The Thaiger

A field hospital will be set up in Tak’s Mae Sot district bordering Myanmar to treat Thai returnees for Covid-19 as many are fleeing the neighbouring country due to an outbreak at a Myawaddy casino where around 200 to 300 Thais worked.

The local communicable disease committee agreed to convert the municipality’s sports stadium into a field hospital to treat the returning workers who are infected with the coronavirus. The district hospital can only accommodate 100 patients and currently there are 29 patients at the hospital.

The Myawaddy casino, just across the Moei River from Mae Sot, closed after a Covid-19 outbreak. A number of Thai workers have fled the area and returned to Thailand, many of them testing positive for the coronavirus.

Thai authorities are concerned that more workers may cross the border illegally and evade the mandatory quarantine period. More troops have been deployed along the natural border.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

Catch up with the latest daily “Thailand News Today” here on The Thaiger.

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.

Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.