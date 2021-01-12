Mae Sot plans field hospital for Covid-19 patients fleeing from Myanmar casino outbreak | The Thaiger

image
Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Mae Sot plans field hospital for Covid-19 patients fleeing from Myanmar casino outbreak

Mae Sot plans field hospital for Covid-19 patients fleeing from Myanmar casino outbreak
PHOTO: Matichon
A field hospital will be set up in Tak’s Mae Sot district bordering Myanmar to treat Thai returnees for Covid-19 as many are fleeing the neighbouring country due to an outbreak at a Myawaddy casino where around 200 to 300 Thais worked.

The local communicable disease committee agreed to convert the municipality’s sports stadium into a field hospital to treat the returning workers who are infected with the coronavirus. The district hospital can only accommodate 100 patients and currently there are 29 patients at the hospital.

The Myawaddy casino, just across the Moei River from Mae Sot, closed after a Covid-19 outbreak. A number of Thai workers have fled the area and returned to Thailand, many of them testing positive for the coronavirus.

Thai authorities are concerned that more workers may cross the border illegally and evade the mandatory quarantine period. More troops have been deployed along the natural border.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

CCSA Update: 287 new Covid-19 cases, majority in Samut Sakhon

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

2 hours ago

on

Tuesday, January 12, 2021

By

CCSA Update: 287 new Covid-19 cases, majority in Samut Sakhon
PHOTO: Sanook

287 new Covid-19 cases were reported today in the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration’s daily briefing. There are 4,035 active Covid-19 cases in Thailand. Since last year, Thailand has reported a total of 10,834 Covid-19 cases and 67 deaths.

Of the 287 cases reported today, 153 were local transmissions, 125 were detected through active case finding among a mostly migrant worker community in Samut Sakhon and 9 cases were detected in quarantine facilities for those arriving in Thailand from overseas.

Out of 153 local transmissions, 139 people were exposed to the virus while visiting high risk places including 31 people in Bangkok and 51 people in Samut Sakhon. Health officials are still investigating the source of 14 local transmissions including 2 in Rayong, 1 in Bangkok, 9 in Chon Buri and 2 in Samut Prakan.

CCSA Update: 287 new Covid-19 cases, majority in Samut Sakhon | News by The Thaiger

Active Covid-19 cases in Thailand as of January 11, according to Worldometers.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

Phuket

Screening measures to enter Phuket, travellers from “red zone” provinces to self-quarantine

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

2 hours ago

on

Tuesday, January 12, 2021

By

Screening measures to enter Phuket, travellers from "red zone" provinces to self-quarantine
PHOTO: Siangtai

Phuket authorities have announced screening measures for those entering the island province, which includes requiring those travelling from 20 “red zone” provinces to self-quarantine for 14 days. Those travelling from “hotspot” and “high risk” areas are required to do a swab test. While measures were put into effect over the weekend, some people say nothing has changed.

The “required” self-quarantine, which is apparently monitored by the Mor Chana tracking app, might be more of a guideline than a requirement. Arrivees on flights from Bangkok to Phuket Sunday morning, just 24 hours after the new screening measures were imposed, were not required to self-quarantine.

The minimum required for all individuals travelling to Phuket is to 1) download the “Mor Chana” app on their smartphones and display them when the officer calls for inspection, and 2) register online through the website www.gophuget.com to inform officials of the travel details to Phuket.

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Late-night alcohol ban in Phuket, bars to close at midnight

Avatar

Published

4 hours ago

on

Tuesday, January 12, 2021

By

Late-night alcohol ban in Phuket, bars to close at midnight
PHOTO: Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew

Bars and other entertainment venues in Phuket must close at midnight, according to an order imposed by Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew to prevent the spread of Covid-19. Restaurants can stay open late, but are ordered to stop selling alcohol at midnight. The order is effective today until January 20, but could be extended further if the Covid-19 situation does not improve.

Phuket also recently announced travel restrictions for arrivals on the island. Those travelling from the “highest-risk” areas within the “red zone” provinces “must now quarantine for 14 days” upon arriving to Phuket, according to the announcement released by the Phuket PR department over the weekend.

The ban on late-night alcohol sales was issued yesterday following the Communicable Disease Committee meeting. The committee, which is chaired by the governor, unanimously agreed to apply restrictions to pubs, bars, restaurants, and other entertainment venues to prevent the virus spread in other parts of the country although there are no new infections in the province.

Restrictions in the order are as follows…

  • All entertainment venues, pubs, bars, karaoke venues and other places that open to provide similar services must close at midnight.
  • Restaurants and food courts are not allowed to sell alcohol beverages inside the venues after midnight.

People who fail to comply with the order restricting alcohol sales could be punished under the Disease Control Act, either under Section 51 which carries a fine of up to 20,000 baht, or under Section 52 which carries a penalty of up to a year in jail and a fine up to 100,000 baht. Those found violating the order can also be charged under Section 18 of the Emergency Decree which carries a penalty of up to 2 years in prison and a 40,000 baht fine.

SOURCE: The Phuket News

