Strong surf hits Prachuap Khiri Khan beach | The Thaiger

High waves, peaking at 2 to 4 metres, hit Prachuap Khiri Khan’s coast, gushing over the breakwater and flooding some spots of the beachside road.

Beachfront shops and restaurants are temporarily closed while all water activities are prohibited in the affected areas. Over 100 fishing boats and small boats have moored in the areas around the Khao Ta Mong Lai Mountains to shelter from the strong winds.

Swimming and other water activities are prohibited at Bang Saphan district’s Ban Krut Beach, one of the province’s most popular tourist destinations, due to the dangerous conditions.

Prachuap Khiri Khan Governor recently warned coastal residents about the potentially dangerous strong winds.

The Thai Meteorological Department issued warnings yesterday that the strong northeast monsoon that prevailed in the Gulf of Thailand and the South might cause strong winds and high waves.

SOURCE: Matichon Online

