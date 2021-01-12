Cool weather in Central and Northern Thailand, strong wind waves in the South | The Thaiger

Temperatures are dropping throughout the North, Northeast and Central regions. Frost is even on some mountaintops. The Thailand Meteorological Department says the cool weather is due to the high-pressure system from China covering the upper part of Thailand.

Bangkok today reports a temperature drop with a low of 16-18 degrees Celsius, while the Central region is expected to have cool to cold weather with strong winds a low varying from 14-17 degrees and a high from 27-28 degrees. The weather is expected to be warmer with temperature rising up to 1-3 degrees.

The TMD also reports a strong northeast monsoon in the Gulf of Thailand and in the southern region. Residents along the eastern coastline should beware of inshore wind and waves up to 4 metres high. All ships should proceed with caution, and small boats keep ashore until tomorrow.

The TMD forecast for the other parts of Thailand are as follows…

North: Cold weather and strong winds with a low of 12-15 degrees and a high of 24-31 degrees. Temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 3-11 degrees with frost in some areas.

Northeast: Cold to very cold weather and strong winds with a low of 8-12 degrees and a high of 21-24 degrees. Temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 5-11 degrees.

East: Cool to cold weather and strong winds with a low of 14-21 degrees and a high of 27-31 degrees. Waves expected to be 2 metres high and over 2 metres offshore.

South (east coast): Cool weather and strong winds with thundershowers in 30% of the area. A low of 18-23 degrees and a high of 27-30 degrees. Waves expected to be 2-4 metres high and over 4 metres during thundershowers.

South (west coast): Mostly cloudy with thundershowers in 20% of the areas. A low of 21-24 degrees and a high of 30-32 degrees. Waves expected to be 1-2 metres high and 2 metres offshore.

Source: TMD | The Nation

