Factory workers protest after 60 workers test positive for Covid-19 and factory stays open

Jack Arthur

Published 

11 seconds ago

 on 

PHOTO: Roger Reuver/Flickr

Over the weekend, 2 vans arrived at a textile factory in Nonthaburi, a central province just north of Bangkok. Health workers in protective suits emerged from the vans. They were from the Kasemrad International Hospital and they were taking away 60 men/women who had tested positive for Covid-19. They reportedly took the sick to a field hospital.

The factory, however, remained open for business. The staff was less than excited about this development and 1,500 workers protested the next morning. They were demanding the factory close and to give them benefits.

The workers also wanted mass testing performed. They believed only after this had been accomplished should they be made to go back to work.

As of this writing, the factory, whose name hasn’t been provided, is still open.

Last week, a canned seafood factory in Songkhla closed down after nearly 300 Covid cases were linked to it. The rate of infected people continues to climb as the mass vaccination program starts and stops.

SOURCE: Thai Visa

 

Jack Arthur

Jack is from the USA, has a B.A. in English, and writes on a variety of topics. He lives in Thailand.

