Man in Pattaya arrested after allegedly stealing liquor, running across roofs

Police in Pattaya arrested a foreigner and budding ninja yesterday for allegedly grabbing 2 bottles of liquor from a local store and running off without paying. The shop clerk and nearby residents chased after the man, who apparently ran across the roofs of people’s homes to get away. Reports say he was caught after falling from a roof.

Residents found the man sitting on the ground in a neighbourhood with several marks on his legs, possibly from the fall, and worked together to detain the man until police arrived.

The man reportedly refused to give his name and nationality. He also did not have any ID with him at the time. Police treated the minor injuries before taking him to the local police station. Police Lieutenant Pisit Sincharoonsak says the man told police that “he missed his home country and wanted to be caught by police so that he could be sent back”.

SOURCE: Pattaya News

