Thailand
Suspect arrested in murder of noodle shop owner
A manhunt has concluded in the northern Thai province, Chiang Mai. Police were looking for a man who allegedly killed a 63 year old noodle seller. Despite being rushed to a hospital, the woman who had suffered stab wounds to her neck and back would later be pronounced dead.
Police say they were called to a roadside noodle stand. Once at the scene, police found an unresponsive woman lying in a pool of blood. Customers of the shop reportedly told police that a young man had arrived at the shop on a black, Honda Wave motorbike. He was reportedly wearing a white short sleeved t-shirt and black shorts.
The man ordered noodles. However, when the shop proprietor, Wanphen, turned around to make the man his noodles, the man stabbed her in the neck and back and then ripped a gold chain offer her neck. He then sped off on his motorbike. Wanphen died in a hospital not long after she arrived.
Police say the noodle shop is across from the village and thus, there were plenty of witnesses to the attack and theft.
The suspect 35 year old Ching Ying Sae Zhang was later arrested at the Car Care shop Sap Sawang Market.
Reportedly, when Wanphen’s relatives, who were at her funeral, heard the murder suspect was arrested, they were delighted.
SOURCE: Chiang Mai News One 31 Chiang Rai Times
