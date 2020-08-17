Experts warn Thailand not immune to second wave of Covid-19 | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Experts warn Thailand not immune to second wave of Covid-19
Despite its seemingly successful suppression of the Covid-19 virus, medical experts say Thailand is not immune to a second wave. Thiravat Hemachudha, director of the Thai Red Cross Emerging Infectious Disease Health Science Centre, says the country cannot afford to let its guard down, adding that it is too risky to become lax about hygiene measures.
“First and foremost, Thais have become convinced that the country is completely free from Covid-19 cases and are now lowering their guard. By not wearing a face mask, frequently washing hands, and maintaining social distancing, they have built risks.”
Thailand has now gone 83 days without a case of community transmission of the virus, but Thiravat says it’s simply not possible for the Kingdom to be completely free of a virus that only emerged 6 months ago and is continuing to wreak havoc around the world. He says the only explanation for Thailand’s statistics is that infected people are not displaying symptoms.
“Young people who are still healthy may not show any symptoms after getting the virus. But though asymptomatic, they can spread the disease.”
He warns that doing away with social distancing requirements on public transport heightens the risk of transmission, as does letting young children return to school, given the challenge of keeping them apart.
Tanarak Plipat from the Disease Control Department agrees, saying Thailand’s chances of experiencing a second wave of the virus remain high. He says the focus should not be on having zero cases, but to control the spread of the virus as much as possible. To do this, he says the public must change the way they view the virus and accept the need to live with it.
“If we detect Covid-19 infections in Thailand, we must try to ensure the outbreak is controlled and does not spread widely. Actually, even after a Covid-19 vaccine is made available, the disease will still be around. It’s just that precautions and vaccinations will prevent Covid-19 from overwhelming hospitals.”
Tanarak points to Vietnam, a country that seemed to have Covid-19 under control, until a sudden resurgence a few weeks ago. The country has now had 964 cases and 24 deaths. Hong Kong’s Covid-19 response was initially highly praised, but the territory has already had to battle a second wave of the virus, and now finds itself in the midst of a third. Meanwhile, Australia and New Zealand too are dealing with a worrying resurgence of Covid-19.
Tanarak says lessons must be learnt from these incidences, saying people must continue to wear face masks, wash their hands regularly, and avoid crowds. He emphasises the need for remote working where organisations can facilitate it, or flexible hours where they cannot.
“Closed, air-conditioned places have a 19 times higher risk of Covid-19 transmission than outdoor spots.”
He says tracking and testing is in operation, as was evidenced in Rayong following the visit of an infected Egyptian soldier, and that health authorities have sourced additional personal protective equipment to deal with a second wave. This includes 1.12 million N95 face masks, over 500,000 sets of PPE and 11,000 ventilators.
SOURCE: Thai PBS WorldKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thai Air Asia posts huge Q2 loss as their fleet struggles back into the skies
Despite many of Thailand’s discount airlines taking to the skies again, all airlines are still in the financial doldrums as they battle travel restrictions, a risk-averse flying public and closed international borders. Now Asia Aviation, major shareholder of Thai AirAsia, has announced revenue of 2,221 million baht and a net losses of 1,210.6 million baht for Q2 2020. The net loss was predominantly due to the travel restrictions at the time, causing a massive decline in demand and the temporary grounding of its fleet due to the travel bans. TAA’s CEO Santisuk Klongchaiya says the group struggled to maintain minimal operations […]
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thailand tops the list of countries safest to visit during Covid-19
A study looking into the world’s safest holiday destinations during the Covid-19 pandemic has placed Thailand in the top spot. Safe it may be, but anyone wishing to visit from overseas will have to wait a while… The study was carried out by German travel start-up, Tourlane, who looked at various criteria, including the notification rates of new Covid-19 cases, along with each country’s population density and International Health Regulations score. The IHR score looks at how a country responds to a public health crisis and national or global emergencies. Thailand scored an impressive 85%, with its low number of […]
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Indonesia participates in Phase 3 clinical trials for Chinese C-19 vaccine
Indonesians have been getting involved in Phase 3 of testing for a Covid-19 vaccine developed by a Chinese company. The partnership between the Indonesian state-owned Bio Farma and Chinese company Sinovac BioTech started in early July. Now Indonesia has recruited 1,620 volunteers for the critical part of the vaccine trial. The first 20 Indonesians rolled up their sleeves for the candidate vaccine in Bandung, West Java, last week. Indonesian President Joko Widodo says the Phase 3 trials would likely last for 6 months. “We hope that in January we can produce it and at the same time, if the production is […]
Motorcyclist dies on his way to Bangla Bike Night
Thousands of job applicants line up Bangkok hotel before sunrise
Experts warn Thailand not immune to second wave of Covid-19
Thai Air Asia posts huge Q2 loss as their fleet struggles back into the skies
Thailand tops the list of countries safest to visit during Covid-19
PM urges police to exercise restraint in dealing with protesters
5,000 gather in massive Bangkok pro-democracy rally
Former human rights commissioner accuses government loyalists of distorting protesters’ demands
Phuket officials outline plans for economic recovery
Bad news for Boss as Thai prosecutors put him back on the ‘wanted’ list
Indonesia participates in Phase 3 clinical trials for Chinese C-19 vaccine
2 arrested with 409 kilograms of marijuana in Nakhon Phanom
Warrants issued for key members of Free People movement
Aussie hailed as hero after fighting off shark to save wife
Labour minister says unemployment less than half of predictions
No tourists until 2021 – Thailand shuns travel bubbles and general travel
Thai minister encourages hotels to stop price-gouging expats
Flights into Thailand – “It’s an indefinite ban”
Pattaya’s Walking Street. Will it return to high rents and high heels?
British embassy in Thailand issues advice over student demonstrations
Philippine Embassy fires back at xenophobic Thai Rath headline
Allegedly drunk woman tries to run down Bangkok pedestrians
1 drowned, another missing in storm off Nakhon Si Thammarat
Air Asia and VietJet add some extra domestic routes
Phuket proposes to welcome tourists by November
Unexploded mortar shell found at construction site in eastern Thailand
Richard Barrow is dusting off his luggage in case he can’t renew visa
Leave the monarchy alone – Thai Minister warns protesters
Pattaya nightlife venues call for closing time to be extended to pre-Covid hours
Study finds 82% of Thais “confident” in reopening tourism sector
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Thai minister encourages hotels to stop price-gouging expats
- Business2 days ago
Phuket proposes to welcome tourists by November
- Expats3 days ago
Richard Barrow is dusting off his luggage in case he can’t renew visa
- Bangkok4 days ago
Hit-and-run Bangkok woman confesses, apologises
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Top virologist says Covid-19 likely to mutate, making current tests useless
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Thailand is on top of the tourism shopping list for Asian travellers, when the borders open
- Business3 days ago
UPDATE: SET suspends trading of Thai Airways shares
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
I flew out of Thailand to get a new visa – one person’s experience with the “new normal”