Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

New Zealand, Australia struggle with new coronavirus outbreaks

Jack Burton

Published 

4 hours ago

 on 

New Zealand, Australia struggle with new coronavirus outbreaks | The Thaiger
PHOTO: AP
    • follow us in feedly

New Zealand reported 7 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 over the previous 24 hours, as a lockdown in the country’s biggest city, Auckland, was extended yesterday in response to the country’s first coronavirus outbreak in months. The new cases bring New Zealand’s total infections since the beginning of the outbreak to 1258; the number of currently active cases stands at 56. 22 people have died so far.

Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield told a media briefing in the capitol, Wellington, that 6 of the new cases have been linked to the Auckland cluster responsible for all the previous community cases this week, while 1 case is being investigated.

The lockdown in Auckland, home to 1.7 million, was extended for nearly 2 weeks, and follows the discovery on Tuesday of the country’s first infections in 102 days, in a family there.

New Zealand neighbouring Australia have suffered far less death and disease from the pandemic than many other nations, thanks in part to swift lockdown measures. Although economically damaging, the measures significantly raised public trust in the leaders of both countries.

But Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is now under pressure ahead of a upcoming general election, with the main opposition National Party accusing the government of failing to secure quarantine facilities and withholding information. And Australia’s second-most populous state, Victoria, still struggling after it became the centre of the country’s biggest coronavirus outbreak last month. Its capital, Melbourne, is under a strict 6 week lockdown and the rest of the state has limited public movement.

Victoria recorded 303 new cases and four deaths today, following 372 new infections and 14 deaths yesterday. While today’s numbers are well below the peak of 725 new cases seen on August 5 and there has been some stabilisation, state authorities still urge vigilance. Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews told a televised briefing:

“The signs are encouraging but it is not over. There is a long way to go and the only thing that wins if we get fatigued, if we were in a sense to give up, the only thing that wins is the coronavirus.”

SOURCES: Thai PBS World | Reuters

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Find more SE Asian News courtesy of The Thaiger.

Broke? Find employment in Southeast Asia with JobCute Thailand. Rich? Invest in real estate across Asia with FazWaz Property Group. Even book medical procedures worldwide with MyMediTravel, all powered by DB Ventures.

Jack Burton

Jack Burton is an American writer, broadcaster, linguist and journalist who has lived in Asia since 1987. A native of the state of Georgia, he attended the The University of Georgia's Henry Grady School of Journalism, which hands out journalism's prestigious Peabody Awards. His works have appeared in The China Post, The South China Morning Post, The International Herald Tribune and many magazines throughout Asia and the world. He is fluent in Mandarin and has appeared on television and radio for decades in Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

COVID-19 update: 0 new cases, 82 days without a local transmission

Jack Burton

Published

1 hour ago

on

August 15, 2020

By

COVID-19 update: 0 new cases, 82 days without a local transmission | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Thai PBS World

After reporting its biggest single-day increase of confirmed Covid-19 cases in weeks – 17 – Thailand reported not a single new case today, its 82nd consecutive day without a locally transmitted case. Total infections in Thailand, to date, are 3,376, with 3,193 recoveries, a rate of 94.5%. 125 people are still in hospital. Of total infections, 2,444 were locally acquired and 932 are imported, including 439 still in state quarantine. A total of 1,822 cases were reported in Bangkok and Nonthaburi, 744 in the South, 603 in the Central Plains, 112 in the Northeast and 95 in the North. Global […]

Continue Reading

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Thailand is on top of the tourism shopping list for Asian travellers, when the borders open

The Thaiger

Published

9 hours ago

on

August 15, 2020

By

Thailand is on top of the tourism shopping list for Asian travellers, when the borders open | The Thaiger

“Fear & Possibilities in a Post Coronavirus World”. That’s the name of a new study jointly prepared by Blackbox Research, Dynata, and Language Connect. For ‘fear’ and ‘possibilities’, there are plenty of both as Thailand and Asia emerge from 6 months of battling and containing Covid-19, with more knowledge and better handling of outbreaks. The global study indicates that residents of Asian countries want to travel to Thailand when travel eventually opens back up. The study examined the sentiments, preferences, and expectations of just over 10,000 people across 17 countries. Tourists from Hong Kong, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia and India are preferred […]

Continue Reading

Tourism

Thai minister encourages hotels to stop price-gouging expats

The Thaiger

Published

1 day ago

on

August 14, 2020

By

Thai minister encourages hotels to stop price-gouging expats | The Thaiger

The thorny issue of dual pricing has raised its ugly head again, this time with the current offerings for hotels as Thailand slowly winds up its tourism industry again. Tourism and Sports Ministry, Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, is asking hotels to offer “fair packages to expats and resident foreigners, and avoid price discrimination”. He said that there are 2 million foreign residents who would be able to travel domestically at this stage and contribute to a local revival of tourism before the borders are re-opened for general tourism. The ministry suggested that expats should be encouraged to travel domestically instead of heading out […]

Continue Reading
Follow The Thaiger by email:

Trending