Thousands of job applicants line up Bangkok hotel before sunrise | The Thaiger

Bangkok

Thousands of job applicants line up Bangkok hotel before sunrise

Caitlin Ashworth

Published 

2 hours ago

 on 

PHOTO: Bangkok Insight
Not hundreds, but thousands of job applicants showed up to a Bangkok hotel before the sun came up early yesterday morning. Some slept outside to be first in line to file an application at the Miracle Grand Convention Hotel in the Lak Si district. By 4am, 5,000 people were waiting outside the hotel.

The hotel advertised 300 vacant positions and planned to let applicants in at 8am, but with the overwhelming turnout, Miracle Group chairman Aswin Ingkakul says he started the application process an hour early. He even ordered water and snacks for the crowd that had been standing in line for hours.

“We understand they are having hard times. So our staff members were ordered to treat them with respect … We still have jobs, while these applicants do not, so we need to understand them and treat them with kindness.”

While Ingkakul says he was surprised with the high turnout, he says it reflects Thailand’s struggling economy. With 90% decline in visits from foreign tourists and local clients at Miracle hotels, Ingkakul says things can only get better.

The jobs advertised are for various levels at the hotel with salaries starting at 20,000 baht for low level staff. Ingkakul says the hotel will arrange interviews with the top applicants within the next 2 weeks.

SOURCE:Bangkok Post

Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Bangkok. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Caitlin Ashworth

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

2 Comments

2 Comments

  1. Avatar

    Toby Andrews

    August 17, 2020 at 2:36 pm

    Terrible.
    This is what this Thai government has caused through their stupid policies.
    I hope those Thais that land a job are paid . . .

    Reply
  2. Avatar

    me

    August 17, 2020 at 3:01 pm

    respect to the employers. empathy is key.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

