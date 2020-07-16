Everyone tested for Covid-19 in Rayong, Bangkok negative | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Everyone tested for Covid-19 in Rayong, Bangkok negative
The Department of Disease Control has announced the results of Covid-19 testing among 1,603 high-risk people involved in the incidents of an Egyptian military crew member (in Rayong) and a 9 year old girl from Sudan (in Bangkok). The results in Rayong province show that all of 1,336 people tested are negative, while in Bangkok, all 267 tested in a Sukhumvit condominium are also negative.
The swab tests were conducted on those who visited the Passione Shopping Centre, in the downtown district of the eastern province, at the same time as members of an infected Egyptian military mission on July 10. People living at the OneX condominium in Bangkok, where the family of an African diplomat stayed, were also tested.
Anyone who visited the D Varee Diva Central Rayong Hotel between July 8 and 11 is also urged to come forward for testing. The testing is being provided free to everyone and the government has apologised for the slip ups, assuring people “it won’t happen again”.
Although the results returned so far are all negative, health authorities urge those tested to stay home for 14 days, to continue wearing face masks, observe social distancing and to wash their hands often.
More people in Rayong province were queuing this morning to get free tests, being offered for the third consecutive day in front of the Passione Shopping Centre. It was reported that that first person showed up at about 4:30am, even though testing doesn’t begin until 10am. Only 300 people are tested daily and today’s quota has already been met.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Edy F.
July 16, 2020 at 4:53 pm
Fear becomes hysteria. People becomes mads because of a flu. Government and medias are responsible for this madness, they do everything for people to be scared. There are no deads anymore for long time. And nobody die because of a flu, only very sick and old people.
Why this hysteria ? In what purpose ? Ask yourself. Where are your brains, folks ?