Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Thai Air Asia posts huge Q2 loss as their fleet struggles back into the skies

The Thaiger

Published 

3 hours ago

 on 

Thai Air Asia posts huge Q2 loss as their fleet struggles back into the skies | The Thaiger
    • follow us in feedly

Despite many of Thailand’s discount airlines taking to the skies again, all airlines are still in the financial doldrums as they battle travel restrictions, a risk-averse flying public and closed international borders. Now Asia Aviation, major shareholder of Thai AirAsia, has announced revenue of 2,221 million baht and a net losses of 1,210.6 million baht for Q2 2020.

The net loss was predominantly due to the travel restrictions at the time, causing a massive decline in demand and the temporary grounding of its fleet due to the travel bans. TAA’s CEO Santisuk Klongchaiya says the group struggled to maintain minimal operations during the 2nd quarter, especially on international routes.

“Total revenue for the quarter decreased by 78% mainly due to the reduction in passengers carried, which was reduced by 95% year-on-year, to 283,601 passengers.”

During Q2 international passenger traffic plunged by almost 100% compared to the same period last year, while the overall load factor in the same quarter declined to 52%.

“Total expenses decreased by 63% versus the same period last year, attributable to lower fuel costs and non-fuel expenses. Fuel costs fell as a result of capacity cuts and lower fuel prices, while non-fuel expenses decreased as a result of cost-saving initiatives and eliminating all non-essential spending.”

“With the situation improving and domestic flights gradually resuming in May, we were able to offer sale promotions such as the Unlimited Pass, to stimulate air travel in the latter half of the year.”

The Unlimited Pass offered 100,000 travellers fares costing only 100 baht each if they purchased a 3,000 “passport” which would run until the end of 2020.

The Thai franchise of Malaysia’s Air Asia parent is still focussing on domestic routes and working with the government economic stimulus package as well as introducing new routes such as Chiang Mai-Hua Hin and Udon Thani-Hua Hin and the possibilities of flying into Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi International Airport along with its base at Don Mueang International Airport.

Thai Air Asia hope to resume international flight operations through travel bubble schemes with certain target markets, primarily China and other countries that have effectively contained the outbreak. At this stage the Thai Government have shelved travel bubble plans as some of the previous low-risk countries have again flared up with new outbreaks.

The group are also hoping that they will be able to re-introduce inflight services later this month and food and beverage services soon as well. Up to date all domestic flights have been a peaceful experience without any interruptions for inflight services, a major cash cow for discount airlines.

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

The Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Bangkok

Thousands of job applicants line up Bangkok hotel before sunrise

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

2 hours ago

on

August 17, 2020

By

Thousands of job applicants line up Bangkok hotel before sunrise | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Bangkok Insight

Not hundreds, but thousands of job applicants showed up to a Bangkok hotel before the sun came up early yesterday morning. Some slept outside to be first in line to file an application at the Miracle Grand Convention Hotel in the Lak Si district. By 4am, 5,000 people were waiting outside the hotel. The hotel advertised 300 vacant positions and planned to let applicants in at 8am, but with the overwhelming turnout, Miracle Group chairman Aswin Ingkakul says he started the application process an hour early. He even ordered water and snacks for the crowd that had been standing in […]

Continue Reading

Economy

Labour minister says unemployment less than half of predictions

Jack Burton

Published

23 hours ago

on

August 16, 2020

By

Labour minister says unemployment less than half of predictions | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Samui Times

Thailand’s labour minister told a Friday press briefing that the number of unemployed people in Thailand is around 2 to 3 million, less than half the 7 to 8 million previously predicted. He said that since The National Economic and Social Development Council did the calculation, “it cannot be wrong… as the latter is Thailand’s economic planner”. Given the gravities of the collapse of the Thai tourism industry, alone, the minister’s numbers appear suspiciously low. Labour Minister Suchart Chomklin said the Covid-19 pandemic created fear amongst the Thai workforce and businesses, adding that job hunting during the pandemic will be […]

Continue Reading

Pattaya

Pattaya spending millions on “facelift”

Jack Burton

Published

1 day ago

on

August 16, 2020

By

Pattaya spending millions on &#8220;facelift&#8221; | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Bangkok.com

The world famous resort town of Pattaya is spending 160 million baht to improve the city’s beaches in a bid to attract domestic tourists. Pattaya’s mayor says the landscape redevelopment, on a 4 kilometre stretch of Pattaya Beach, will begin in October and is expected to be finished by the end of the year. “The City of Pattaya needs to change its tourism strategy to draw local tourists to the city.” In addition to landscape beautification, such as replacing pavements and sidewalks, the project will involve building parking spaces for tourist coaches and for local visitors, and will incorporate underground […]

Continue Reading
Follow The Thaiger by email:

Trending