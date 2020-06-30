Thailand’s health officials ready for potential “second wave” | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thailand’s health officials ready for potential “second wave”
Thailand’s Public Health Ministry says although it’s hoping for the best, it is preparing for the worst, once the emergency decree is lifted. Acknowledging the risk of a “second wave” of Covid-19 infections as more restrictions are eased, Dr. Sukhum Kanchanaphimai says preparations are underway to ensure the country’s health system can cope.
Such preparations include 1.3 million doses of medication, including 300,000 Favipiravir tablets , and over 20,000 hospital beds on standby. The beds include over 10,000 for relatively stable cases, over 11,000 for serious infections, and 571 intensive care beds. A report in Nation Thailand says medics are preparing over a million N95 face masks and over 500,000 PPE suits, along with 11,000 respirators.
In addition to hospital officials making sure they’re ready, Thailand is continuing to work on a potential vaccine for Covid-19 , with 20 candidates so far undergoing animal testing, and human trials expected to begin sometime between now and October. Thailand is also collaborating with other countries who are already at the human testing stage, in order to speed up the process. If an effective vaccine is found, officials say it shouldn’t cost more than 900 baht.
Thailand has now gone more than 35 days with no new cases of local transmission. There are only 58 Covid-19 patients still undergoing hospital treatment, all of whom are stable and do not require respirators. The only new cases that continue to be detected are those in state quarantine, having arrived in the country from overseas. With limited exceptions, the Kingdom remains closed to international arrivals for the time being.
SOURCE: Nation ThailandKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thailand among 14 countries EU deems “safe” during Covid-19 pandemic
Thailand has made the cut to be among the 14 countries listed by the EU that are deemed “safe” during the Covid-19 pandemic. Citizens of these countries may be granted entry to the EU from July 1. It will come as little surprise to learn that the US and Brazil have been excluded from the list, as has China for the time being. The EU says it will consider adding China if the Chinese government returns the favor for EU travelers.
A report in Thai PBS World says the full list of countries to make the cut are: Algeria, Australia, Canada, Georgia, Japan, Montenegro, Morocco, New Zealand, Rwanda, Serbia, South Korea, Thailand, Tunisia and Uruguay. Despite the list being put forth, it is understood that the list is not final and may be amended as the Covid-19 situation improves around the world.
EU citizens can now travel freely within the bloc of 27 countries. The UK, which formally left the EU on February 1, falls under different conditions, which are yet to be formalised as Brexit talks continue. The UK is reportedly discussing potential travel pacts with a number of EU countries, in order to allow people to travel during the summer holiday period. The tourism industry in the UK and EU employs millions of people with this current time period normally seeing the most travelers.
SOURCE: Thai PBS WorldKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thailand extends international arrival ban except for certain groups
The current ban on international arrivals has been extended until further notice by the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand, with the exception of certain categories of foreigners and returning Thais. The news came late last night in a social media post by the CAAT. According to the statement, the extension is due to the ongoing global Covid-19 crisis, which many countries are still grappling with.
Foreigners who are residents of Thailand, but find themselves overseas at this time, must register with the nearest Thai Embassy in order to have their case for entry considered. However, the rule only applies to those with permanent residency status as those with other types of Thai visas (including long-term visas) who don’t fall under the six categories, are still not approved to enter at this stage. The CAAT also warns that despite having residency in the Kingdom, or falling into the other 5 categories, there is no guarantee that they will be permitted to enter. The CAAT advises waiting to purchase a flight until receiving an application approval.
It’s understood that foreigners who are granted entry into Thailand will need to agree to 14 days of mandatory quarantine at their own expense (unless they have been invited by the government). Anyone who believes they fall into one of the categories described in the CAAT’s announcement (detailed below) should contact their local Thai embassy for more information.
SOURCE: The Pattaya NewsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thai PM denies move to extend emergency decree is political
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has strenuously denied suggestions that the proposal to extend Thailand’s emergency decree by another month is politically motivated. Addressing the media at a press conference in Bangkok, he emphasized the importance of the decree remaining in place while the risky phase 5 of re-opening gets underway. The PM says that without the powers afforded by the decree, being able to re-impose restrictions in the event of a resurgence of Covid-19 would be a lot more difficult.
An extension to the decree, which was set to expire today, has received a green light from Thailand’s Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) and is set to be formally approved by the Cabinet today. The decree affords the government special powers to crack down on activities it deems “risky” in terms of spreading the virus, allowing for sweeping restrictions to be imposed nationwide by the administration in Bangkok, as opposed to at a provincial level.
There are strict penalties for violation of the decree, which critics of the government say is being extended for political reasons. The PM points out that Thailand’s apparent success in suppressing Covid-19 is largely due to the emergency decree being in place. The country has now gone over a month without recording a single case of local transmission, but the PM says with the re-opening this week of such riskier businesses- including pubs, bars, and other entertainment venues, it’s essential the government retain the powers afforded by the decree. He adds that its existence has little to no effect at this stage on the day-to-day lives of Thai citizens, since restrictions on domestic travel and the nationwide curfew have been lifted.
The PM also says the decree can be ended at any point, adding that the government will monitor how the phase 5 re-opening goes and review the situation at that stage.
SOURCE: The Pattaya NewsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Thailand among 14 countries EU deems “safe” during Covid-19 pandemic
Thailand extends international arrival ban except for certain groups
Thailand’s hotel industry pushing ahead with recovery
Thai PM denies move to extend emergency decree is political
Thai prosecutor says case against Red Bull heir expires in 7 years
Thailand’s health officials ready for potential “second wave”
Thailand may ease up on medical cannabis restrictions
New swine flu identified by researchers in China
Police arrest 3, find 250 kilograms of crystal meth in truck in southern Thailand
Police arrest man who allegedly recorded women using a public toilet in Bangkok
Bangladeshi ferry incident leaves 23 dead, dozens missing
Mississippi lawmakers vote to remove Confederate symbol from state flag
L’Oreal is dropping words such as ‘whitening’ from products
Gunmen attack Pakistan stock exchange
World hits milestone in Covid-19 total infections and deaths
Are South Korea’s BTS the world’s biggest band?
TM30 immigration reporting requirements updated
July 4-7 long weekend holiday
Arrival ban to end on July 1… some foreigners will be allowed in
Potential low-risk countries to reboot Thailand inbound travel
Open for business. Just about all business restrictions in Thailand lifted from July 1.
Open letter to Thai government “We want to come back to Thailand”
Chon Buri coffee shop in a converted aircraft ordered to close temporarily – VIDEO
Mandatory 14 day quarantine for international arrivals to Thailand
Pattaya mayor says bars, nightlife, ready to open and obey the rules
Phase 5 rules to be announced Monday
Brits banned from Singapore after lockdown ‘bar crawl’
Red Bull heir gets away with murder, anti-corruption officials say police neglected their duties
Thai PM concerned about “second wave” of virus when Thailand’s nightlife resumes
Citylife magazine employee hacks editor’s bank account, steals 4 million baht
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Trending
- Entertainment2 days ago
Are South Korea’s BTS the world’s biggest band?
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Phase 5 rules to be announced Monday
- Singapore3 days ago
Brits banned from Singapore after lockdown ‘bar crawl’
- Coronavirus Asia4 days ago
Red Bull heir gets away with murder, anti-corruption officials say police neglected their duties
- Chiang Mai3 days ago
Citylife magazine employee hacks editor’s bank account, steals 4 million baht
- People2 days ago
HRH Princess Chulabhorn released from hospital
- World2 days ago
Facebook loses 56 billion in value amid boycott
- Bangkok2 days ago
Prosecutors say it’s police’s duty to find wanted Red Bull heir