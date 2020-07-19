Emergency Decree, Phase 6 to be discussed in coming weeks: CCSA | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Emergency Decree, Phase 6 to be discussed in coming weeks: CCSA
Dr. Taweesin Visanuyothin, spokesperson of the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, said in a press conference this morning that discussions on the Emergency Decree and a “Phase 6” of lifting Covid-19 restrictions and reopening the country are expected in the upcoming weeks.
A meeting is expected of the committees, including the CCSA and the National Security Council, responsible for easing restrictions and rules in the coming week. Several items are being considered for Phase 6, including:
- Allowing more foreign workers into the country, especially migrant workers with the proper documentation and procedures.
- Food and beverage industry product displays. It is unclear whether this includes the previously banned “beer cheer girls” for bars and nightlife.
- Loosening rules and restrictions on the film and television industry to allow larger productions in more areas.
- Allowing more groups of foreigners to enter the country; specifically mentioned were Thai Elite Visa members.
Details on these items,which are subject to change, are not yet available and are expected later in the week. No specific dates were given on when Phase 6 might begin.
Taweesin says foreign workers are critical to many Thai industries and the longer they’re were kept out, the more begin considering coming illegally, sidestepping proper quarantine and increasing the risk of a new wave of virus infections.
As for the Emergency Decree, Taweesin said this would be addressed the following week at a meeting of the National Security Council.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
