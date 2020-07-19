Pattaya students get toilet training | The Thaiger

Students in Pattaya’s’s Nongprue district attended a unique training course this weekend – on how to properly use public toilets in the Covid-19 era. The course took place yesterday at the Wat Suthawas school. Nong Prue municipality teachers led the training, which several dozen students attended.

The course focused on keeping proper hygiene as well as 7 steps for proper handwashing, to be used after a visit to a public toilet. Students were taken to public toilets after the class to demonstrate what they’d learned.

The course follows renewed concern in local schools around the spread of Covid-19 after an incident in nearby Rayong province the prior weekend, in which an Egyptian airman skip quarantine and go for a walk in a shopping mall. The incident saw Rayong’s governor transferred.

Thailand has gone well over 7 weeks without a locally transmitted case of Covid-19.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News