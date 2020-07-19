Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Pattaya students get toilet training

Jack Burton

Published 

9 mins ago

 on 

Pattaya students get toilet training | The Thaiger
PHOTOS: The Pattaya News
    • follow us in feedly

Students in Pattaya’s’s Nongprue district attended a unique training course this weekend – on how to properly use public toilets in the Covid-19 era. The course took place yesterday at the Wat Suthawas school. Nong Prue municipality teachers led the training, which several dozen students attended.

The course focused on keeping proper hygiene as well as 7 steps for proper handwashing, to be used after a visit to a public toilet. Students were taken to public toilets after the class to demonstrate what they’d learned.

The course follows renewed concern in local schools around the spread of Covid-19 after an incident in nearby Rayong province the prior weekend, in which an Egyptian airman skip quarantine and go for a walk in a shopping mall. The incident saw Rayong’s governor transferred.

Thailand has gone well over 7 weeks without a locally transmitted case of Covid-19.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Pattaya. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Jack Burton

Jack Burton is an American writer, broadcaster, linguist and journalist who has lived in Asia since 1987. A native of the state of Georgia, he attended the The University of Georgia's Henry Grady School of Journalism, which hands out journalism's prestigious Peabody Awards. His works have appeared in The China Post, The South China Morning Post, The International Herald Tribune and many magazines throughout Asia and the world. He is fluent in Mandarin and has appeared on television and radio for decades in Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Emergency Decree, Phase 6 to be discussed in coming weeks: CCSA

Jack Burton

Published

39 mins ago

on

July 19, 2020

By

Emergency Decree, Phase 6 to be discussed in coming weeks: CCSA | The Thaiger
PHOTO: CCSA spokeman Taweesin Visanuyothin - NNB

Dr. Taweesin Visanuyothin, spokesperson of the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, said in a press conference this morning that discussions on the Emergency Decree and a “Phase 6” of lifting Covid-19 restrictions and reopening the country are expected in the upcoming weeks. A meeting is expected of the committees, including the CCSA and the National Security Council, responsible for easing restrictions and rules in the coming week. Several items are being considered for Phase 6, including: Allowing more foreign workers into the country, especially migrant workers with the proper documentation and procedures. Food and beverage industry product displays. It is […]

Continue Reading

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Covid-19 update: 3 new cases found in state quarantine, no new deaths (July 19)

Jack Burton

Published

2 hours ago

on

July 19, 2020

By

Covid-19 update: 3 new cases found in state quarantine, no new deaths (July 19) | The Thaiger
PHOTO: SCMP

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration announced today that it discovered 3 new cases of Covid-19 in the previous 24 hours, all in state quarantine. It was the 57th day without a domestically transmitted case since May. The new cases bring the total number of cases up to 3,249 since January, when the outbreak began. There were no new fatalities, leaving the death toll at 58. No new patients recovered, leaving the total number of discharged patients at 3,096. Currently, 95 people remain in hospital. CCSA spokesman Dr Taweesilp Visanuyothin said that of the new cases, 2 men had returned […]

Continue Reading

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Poll: vast majority fear second virus wave, support foreign arrival ban

Jack Burton

Published

3 hours ago

on

July 19, 2020

By

Poll: vast majority fear second virus wave, support foreign arrival ban | The Thaiger
PHOTO: wamu.org

A recent opinion poll by Suan Dusit Rajabhat University, or Suan Dusit Poll, showed well over 90% of respondents fear a second wave of Covid-19 and want a complete ban on foreign arrivals in Thailand. The poll, taken July 14-18, gauged the concerns of 1,459 Thai adults of various education levels and occupations, about the possibility of a second outbreak, following 2 incidents last week. 1 concerned members of an Egyptian military mission breaking quarantine rules, (1 of whom later tested positive for the virus); the other involved a Sudanese diplomat’s family, who stayed at a Bangkok condominium instead of […]

Continue Reading
Follow The Thaiger by email:

Trending