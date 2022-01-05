Despite social media rumours, PM Prayut denies having Covid-19

Don’t believe the hype! A government spokesperson responded to rumours by denying that PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has become infected with Covid-19. The rumours have been swirling around on Thai social media that the prime minister has the Coronavirus.

The spokesperson for the government emphatically denied the online claims and confirmed that the PM Prayut is in perfect health with no problems and not Covid-19. But the representative used the opportunity to remind people to be likewise vigilant in the fight against Covid-19 and to follow the news to keep current on new developments.

The spokesperson said that PM Prayut reminded people that the most accurate and confirmed information could be found coming directly from the CCSA, who met and decided that Test & Go would not be reinstated, though details of procedures for those already approved for the programme would be hashed out in their next meeting on Friday.

The government also wants to remind Thais that Covid-19 infections are rising around the world with the more transmissible Omicron variant spreading and urged the public to keep following Covid-19 protocols.

“The Ministry of Public Health should also present to the public the global Covid-19 situation where more than 100,000 infections have been reported daily to create awareness among Thais and urge them to protect themselves.” [NOTE: Far more than 100,000 infections have been reported globally – 2.1 million new infections were reported yesterday.]

Meanwhile, though PM Prayut is said not to have Covid-19, Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, leader of the Progressive Movement, confirmed that he did have the virus. The politician took to his Facebook to announce that he contracted Covid-19 abroad while travelling. He is now quarantining and monitoring his health and called on others to be careful and mindful of their health.

SOURCE: National News Bureau of Thailand

