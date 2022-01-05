Connect with us

Despite social media rumours, PM Prayut denies having Covid-19

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Shhhh! PM Prayut denies rumours of having Covid-19. (via Twitter/Sunai)

Don’t believe the hype! A government spokesperson responded to rumours by denying that PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has become infected with Covid-19. The rumours have been swirling around on Thai social media that the prime minister has the Coronavirus.

The spokesperson for the government emphatically denied the online claims and confirmed that the PM Prayut is in perfect health with no problems and not Covid-19. But the representative used the opportunity to remind people to be likewise vigilant in the fight against Covid-19 and to follow the news to keep current on new developments.

The spokesperson said that PM Prayut reminded people that the most accurate and confirmed information could be found coming directly from the CCSA, who met and decided that Test & Go would not be reinstated, though details of procedures for those already approved for the programme would be hashed out in their next meeting on Friday.

The government also wants to remind Thais that Covid-19 infections are rising around the world with the more transmissible Omicron variant spreading and urged the public to keep following Covid-19 protocols.

“The Ministry of Public Health should also present to the public the global Covid-19 situation where more than 100,000 infections have been reported daily to create awareness among Thais and urge them to protect themselves.” [NOTE: Far more than 100,000 infections have been reported globally – 2.1 million new infections were reported yesterday.]

Meanwhile, though PM Prayut is said not to have Covid-19, Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, leader of the Progressive Movement, confirmed that he did have the virus. The politician took to his Facebook to announce that he contracted Covid-19 abroad while travelling. He is now quarantining and monitoring his health and called on others to be careful and mindful of their health.

SOURCE: National News Bureau of Thailand

Recent comments:
image
Chatogaster
2022-01-05 17:58
Without rumors there would be nothing to deny, so any denial must be because of rumors, not despite them. (I could go beyond the headline, but I think it captures the quality of the article excellently)
image
Poolie
2022-01-05 18:01
Boring. Who cares?
image
Jason
2022-01-05 18:22
Well......now we can all get some sleep!!
image
yasar
2022-01-05 18:28
do not close the country, take the vaccinated people to your country, find a solution instead of closing the country
image
Bluesofa
2022-01-05 18:55
2 hours ago, Thaiger said: A government spokesperson responded to rumours by denying that PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has become infected with Covid-19. He's so behind the times he's probably got Covid-10
Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

