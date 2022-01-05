Tourism
No confirmed date for resumption of Test & Go as Omicron infections spread
The government currently has no plans to resume the Test & Go scheme, which allows vaccinated travellers from approved countries to enter Thailand with minimal quarantine. Travellers who have already been approved for the Thailand Pass through Test & Go must enter the country by January 10. After that, the only way in will be through the sandbox scheme, currently operational in Phuket only, or by the quarantine programme.
According to a Bangkok Post report, Opas Karnkawinpong from the Department of Disease Control says the rapid spread of the highly-contagious Omicron variant, both here and abroad, means Test & Go is on hold for the foreseeable.
“Under the current circumstances, there’s no plan to bring back Test & Go.”
On Monday, Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said he would ask the CCSA to postpone the resumption of the scheme until the end of this month. According to the Bangkok Post report, neither Anutin nor Opas have confirmed if a CCSA meeting is yet to happen or has already taken place.
Meanwhile, the Omicron variant has lived up to its reputation in Thailand, spreading across the country at lightning speed and going from 205 cases on December 24 to over 2,000 at the time of writing. The number of provinces where the variant has been reported has jumped from 33 to 54.
According to Supakit Sirilak from the Department of Medical Sciences, most cases are in Bangkok, which has 585, followed by 233 in Kalasin, 180 in Roi Et, 175 in Phuket, 162 in Chon Buri, and 106 in Samut Prakan. He says people shouldn’t panic as most Omicron patients have made a full recovery after a 2-week quarantine period.
Meanwhile, Opas says officials are most concerned about infection clusters linked to bars, restaurants, factories, migrant worker camps, markets, and religious gatherings. Such clusters have now been reported in 14 provinces: Amnat Charoen, Chiang Mai, Chon Buri, Kalasin, Khon Kaen, Maha Sarakham, Phuket, Prachin Buri, Roi Et, Songkhla, Ubon Ratchathani, Udon Thani, Yala, and Yasothon.
For more information on how to get into Thailand during the pandemic, CLICK HERE.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Phuket hotels to offer isolation rooms for asymptomatic guests who refuse hospital
Test & Go suspension continues & Govt pushes nightclub re-opening delay | GMT
No confirmed date for resumption of Test & Go as Omicron infections spread
What makes Siam Paragon the top shopping destination
Travellers who break Philippines quarantine rules face US$1,000 fine or 6 months in jail
Khao San Road getting cleaned, staff tested after 11 partygoers test positive for Covid-19
Thailand News Today | Thai Officials Insist On More Restrictions
Trip to Thailand turned sour for Love Island star after testing positive for Covid
China’s Evergrande Group agrees to demolish 39 apartment blocks on Hainan Island
Monday Covid Update: 3,091 new cases; provincial totals
Phuket officials order schools to close, hotels to prepare isolation services as Covid cases rise
UPDATE: Talk of Test & Go cutoff date, approved travellers can’t reschedule flights
Monks caught drinking alcohol on New Year’s Day say they were honouring ancestors
Elizabeth Holmes found guilty of 4 counts of fraud in landmark ‘tech start up’ case
Former Thai boxer stabbed to death outside Pattaya night market
Tourist says man assaulted her after she refused to pay 50 baht for Koh Samui viewpoint
Possible amendments to Test & Go for Thailand Pass
Maya Bay reopens | VIDEOS
Tourists flock to Koh Phangan for New Year’s beach party
Israeli Covid-19 rule escapee facing charges, deportation
Updates for food and beverage venues in Pattaya
UPDATE: Israeli escapee given slap-on-the-wrist fine
Thailand News Today | Possible added restrictions & Full Moon Party goes ahead
Is the new Boeing 737 Max safe to fly? A new book makes you wonder.
Bangkok revises closure order, bars and nightclubs to stay closed until January 15
Thailand News Update | No curfews or lockdown ‘for now’ in Thailand
Phangan’s Full Moon Party Countdown will go on but regulated
Thailand News Update | Omicron variant spreading rapidly in Thailand
92 Phuket Sandbox, Test & Go travellers positive for Covid, tests to determine variant
Thailand Omicron infections rapidly rise & payouts for nightlife workers | GMT
The world’s largest trade bloc launches today – January 1, 2022
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Possible amendments to Test & Go for Thailand Pass
- Krabi3 days ago
Maya Bay reopens | VIDEOS
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Updates for food and beverage venues in Pattaya
- 360 Reviews1 day ago
What makes Siam Paragon the top shopping destination
- Business4 days ago
The world’s largest trade bloc launches today – January 1, 2022
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
2 Sinovac plus Pfizer booster less effective against Omicron variant
- Thailand3 days ago
Royal Thai Air Force seeks to buy F-35 jets for at least 18 billion baht
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
CCSA: response teams not lockdowns if holiday brings Covid-19
Recent comments: