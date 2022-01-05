Connect with us

Tourism

No confirmed date for resumption of Test & Go as Omicron infections spread

Maya Taylor

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Suvarnabhumi Airport

The government currently has no plans to resume the Test & Go scheme, which allows vaccinated travellers from approved countries to enter Thailand with minimal quarantine. Travellers who have already been approved for the Thailand Pass through Test & Go must enter the country by January 10. After that, the only way in will be through the sandbox scheme, currently operational in Phuket only, or by the quarantine programme.

According to a Bangkok Post report, Opas Karnkawinpong from the Department of Disease Control says the rapid spread of the highly-contagious Omicron variant, both here and abroad, means Test & Go is on hold for the foreseeable.

“Under the current circumstances, there’s no plan to bring back Test & Go.”

On Monday, Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said he would ask the CCSA to postpone the resumption of the scheme until the end of this month. According to the Bangkok Post report, neither Anutin nor Opas have confirmed if a CCSA meeting is yet to happen or has already taken place.

Meanwhile, the Omicron variant has lived up to its reputation in Thailand, spreading across the country at lightning speed and going from 205 cases on December 24 to over 2,000 at the time of writing. The number of provinces where the variant has been reported has jumped from 33 to 54.

According to Supakit Sirilak from the Department of Medical Sciences, most cases are in Bangkok, which has 585, followed by 233 in Kalasin, 180 in Roi Et, 175 in Phuket, 162 in Chon Buri, and 106 in Samut Prakan. He says people shouldn’t panic as most Omicron patients have made a full recovery after a 2-week quarantine period.

Meanwhile, Opas says officials are most concerned about infection clusters linked to bars, restaurants, factories, migrant worker camps, markets, and religious gatherings. Such clusters have now been reported in 14 provinces: Amnat Charoen, Chiang Mai, Chon Buri, Kalasin, Khon Kaen, Maha Sarakham, Phuket, Prachin Buri, Roi Et, Songkhla, Ubon Ratchathani, Udon Thani, Yala, and Yasothon.

For more information on how to get into Thailand during the pandemic, CLICK HERE.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Looking for your next home in Thailand? Let us match you with a local expert in minutes!

Thank you for your interest!

One of our agents will
reach out to you soon.

I am looking to:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
think-and-ask
2022-01-04 11:22
1. corrupt governments ( politics, experts in health institution, etc. ) and corrupt vaccine companies ( pfizer, astra johnson, sinovac etc. ) by corrupt news /press, on t.v. ( tell e vision ) say what helps, as by corrupt google…
image
ace035
2022-01-04 15:13
Bunch of lies from the Thai government, end of January means another extension until end of May.
image
Todd
2022-01-04 16:38
At least they should revise the name to convey what it really entails: "Go and Test"
image
PJK
2022-01-05 01:57
This constant on & off regarding tourism is not tenable to the average traveler. Will be years before trust is regained in the tourism sector. Test on arrival is a crap shoot that until rescinded, will kill the ability of…
Maya Taylor

A seasoned writer, with a degree in Creative Writing. Over ten years' experience in producing blog and magazine articles, news reports and website content.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Phuket8 mins ago

Phuket hotels to offer isolation rooms for asymptomatic guests who refuse hospital
Video41 mins ago

Test & Go suspension continues & Govt pushes nightclub re-opening delay | GMT
Tourism45 mins ago

No confirmed date for resumption of Test & Go as Omicron infections spread
Sponsored1 day ago

What makes Siam Paragon the top shopping destination
image
Philippines16 hours ago

Travellers who break Philippines quarantine rules face US$1,000 fine or 6 months in jail
Bangkok16 hours ago

Khao San Road getting cleaned, staff tested after 11 partygoers test positive for Covid-19
Thailand16 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Officials Insist On More Restrictions
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Bangkok16 hours ago

Trip to Thailand turned sour for Love Island star after testing positive for Covid
World18 hours ago

China’s Evergrande Group agrees to demolish 39 apartment blocks on Hainan Island
Coronavirus (Covid-19)18 hours ago

Monday Covid Update: 3,091 new cases; provincial totals
Phuket19 hours ago

Phuket officials order schools to close, hotels to prepare isolation services as Covid cases rise
Thailand20 hours ago

UPDATE: Talk of Test & Go cutoff date, approved travellers can’t reschedule flights
Central Thailand20 hours ago

Monks caught drinking alcohol on New Year’s Day say they were honouring ancestors
Technology21 hours ago

Elizabeth Holmes found guilty of 4 counts of fraud in landmark ‘tech start up’ case
Pattaya22 hours ago

Former Thai boxer stabbed to death outside Pattaya night market
Thailand22 hours ago

Tourist says man assaulted her after she refused to pay 50 baht for Koh Samui viewpoint
Thailand4 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism10 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism11 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism11 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand12 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand12 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand12 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand12 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand12 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand12 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand12 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand12 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending