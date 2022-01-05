Wednesday Covid Update: 3,899 new cases; provincial totals

19 coronavirus-related deaths were reported by the CCSA today, raising the pandemic’s death toll in Thailand to 21,769 with 21,675 of those fatalities during the latest wave, which was first recorded on April 1.

In the 24-hour period since the last count, the CCSA recorded 3,899 new Covid-19 cases and 2,508 recoveries. There are now 34,877 people in Thailand being treated for Covid-19.

Out of the new cases recorded today, 68 were found in correctional facilities. More than 80,000 inmates at Thailand’s overcrowded prisons and detention centres have tested positive for Covid-19 over the past several months.

Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has recorded 2,239,475 confirmed Covid-19 cases. The latest wave has accounted for 2,210,612 of those infections.

Vaccination update

In the Thai government’s mass vaccination drive, which was launched on February 28, a total of 104,544,852 doses have been administered, according to the CCSA. Yesterday, 2,826 people received their first dose of the vaccine, 7,411 received their second dose, and 10,044 people received a third shot to boost their immunity against the coronavirus.

New Covid-19 cases in each province…

* Numbers are reported by the CCSA and are based on positive PCR Covid-19 test results. Provincial health departments may have a more recent update if new infections were found after the daily case count was filed with the CCSA.

Bangkok – 408

Samut Prakan – 259

Chon Buri – 529

Samut Sakhon – 39

Nonthaburi – 78

Songkhla – 27

Yala – 10

Rayong – 66

Pattani – 17

Pathum Thani – 14

Narathiwat – None

Ratchaburi – 17

Nakhon Pathom – 22

Chachoengsao – 53

Nakhon Si Thammarat – 91

Saraburi – 12

Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya – 20

Nakhon Ratchasima – 22

Phetchaburi – 21

Tak – 13

Kanchanaburi – 29

Surat Thani – 39

Chanthaburi – 13

Khon Kaen – 164

Ubon Ratchathani – 315

Chiang Mai – 135

Udon Thani – 62

Surin – 18

Buriram – 56

Lop Buri – 25

Sisaket – 30

Prachuap Khiri Khan – 39

Phuket – 138

Sa Kaeo – 16

Prachin Buri – 46

Nakhon Sawan – 26

Suphan Buri – 11

Chumphon – 29

Roi Et – 43

Trang – 38

Maha Sarakham – 46

Ang Thong – 2

Samut Songkhram – 5

Nakhon Nayok – 1

Phetchabun – 15

Chaiyaphum – 18

Ranong – 2

Phatthalung – 87

Kalasin – 61

Krabi – 17

Kamphaeng Phet – 12

Sakon Nakhon – 36

Trat – 10

Phitsanulok – 43

Sukhothai – 9

Yasothon – 30

Satun – 7

Phang Nga – 14

Phichit – 6

Nakhon Phanom – 12

Chiang Rai – 21

Uttaradit – 7

Nong Bua Lam Phu – 17

Nong Khai – 30

Loei – 5

Uthai Thani – 6

Sing Buri – 1

Amnat Charoen – None

Lamphun – 1

Lampang – 31

Chai Nat – 16

Nan – 9

Mukdahan – 21

Phayao – 19

Bueng Kan – 35

Phrae – 9

Mae Hong Son – 11