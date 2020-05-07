Deputy PM says some restrictions could be eased before mid-May | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Deputy PM says some restrictions could be eased before mid-May
Speaking at the Covid-19 Coronavirus Situation Administration today, Deputy PM Wissanu Kreangam addressed rumours that PM Prayut Chan-o-cha is considering easing some Covid19 restrictions before the middle of May.
Meetings are taking place this afternoon between the CCSA and other government departments as the PM gathers medical advice from the CCSA and other experts on the feasibility of loosening some restrictions earlier than mid-month.
Any further loosening would be necessarily be based on a continuation of the low numbers of new infections and the situation remaining under control nationwide. Recent days have seen only single digit daily increases, including only 3 today.
Wissanu was careful to stress that these are “just discussions,” and there are no guarantees that anything will be lifted earlier.
It’s expected that more information will be released after today’s meetings.
Large parts of the country have had no virus cases for over a month, and 9 provinces have never had a case single case. Nevertheless, they all remain under the same Emergency Decree and curfew, which leave millions out of work across the country.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Covid-19 update: 3 new cases, no deaths (Thursday)
Health officials today reported 3 new Covid-19 cases, all Thai nationals, bringing the total in Thailand to 2,992 since the beginning of the outbreak. No new deaths were reported, leaving the toll at 55.
Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, says 1new case is a Thai housewife, aged 59, in the southern province of Yala at the Malaysian border. She had close contact with a previous patient who returned from Malaysia, though she shows no symptoms. The 2 other new cases are Thai men aged 46 and 51, who returned from Kazakhstan on Saturday and were immediately sent to quarantine.
Over the 24 hours previous to today’s report, 11 more patients were discharged from hospitals, raising the total number of recovered cases to 2,772 and the recovery rate to 93%.
Taweesilp reports that the number of provinces free of new Covid-19 cases over the past 28 days has now risen to 39. New entries to the list include Chiang Mai, Chaiyaphum, Lampang, Phitsanulok and Trang provinces.
9 provinces have recorded no cases: Ang Thong, Bung Kan, Chai Nat, Kamphaeng Phet, Nan, Phichit, Ranong, Sing Buri and Trat.
As of today, global Covid-19 cases numbered 3.82 million with 265,076 deaths. The United States has the most cases at 1.26 million, the most deaths at 74,799 and the most daily new cases at 25,459.
Thailand has had single digits of new cases for 9 days with the exception of one day in which a cluster was located at an illegal immigrant detainee facility at the Malaysian Border.
SOURCES: The Pattaya News | Bangkok Post
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Dozens of staff at Narathiwat hospital quarantined
62 staff of a hospital in the southern Narathiwat province, bordering Malaysia, are now in quarantine after making contact with a man who arrived with flu-like symptoms and later tested positive for Covid-19.
The hospital’s director says that a 45 year old man from Waeng district walked into the hospital on May 30 to be treated for flu.
“He stayed at a private room on the eighth floor before asking to switch to a cheaper room on the sixth floor. Later he showed symptoms of pneumonia and tested positive for Covid-19.”
The director says the patient “was in a high-risk group as he had just returned from a religious mission overseas, and he was later transferred to Narathiwat Ratchankarin Hospital in Muang district for proper Covid-19 treatment.”
When alerted to the situation, the director ordered a temporary shutdown of the hospital to disinfect all rooms and areas exposed to the patient.
“I have also ordered a 14 day quarantine for 62 hospital staff who might have come in contact with the patient. Of these, 20 had direct contact while treating the patient. All of them were wearing suitable protective equipment while working.”
“We want to reaffirm to all our patients that the hospital has employed strict measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19 and is now ready to open as usual to treat patients.”
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Unemployed elephants in Thailand’s north trek home
The Covid-19 crisis has affected the livelihoods of countless millions of Thais… not all of them human.
Elephant camps in Chiang Mai, and elsewhere in Thailand’s north, have been devastated by the drop in tourism, forcing some to close and having to leave their elephants without food to survive. More than 100 are now marching up to 150 kilometres back to their home provinces.
The situation has become critical. World Animal Protection, based in London, says as many as 2,000 elephants are at risk of starvation because their owners are struggling to feed them.
Chiang Mai’s Save Elephant Foundation has been promoting the elephants’ return to their natural habitats. The foundation supports fundraising efforts to feed animals still housed at tourist parks, but believes it’s good for them to return to their natural environment where they can learn to be more self-sufficient. Since April, more than 100 of the animals have marched from all over Chiang Mai back to their homeland in Mae Chaem, where members of the Karen ethnic minority live and traditionally keep elephants.
Save Elephant’s founder, Saengduean Chailert, says the project to send unemployed elephants home is in response to desperate appeals from their owners. The group promotes settling elephants where they can live alongside villagers in sustainable eco-friendly communities, believing many of the animals are abused at some high-profile tourist attractions.
Sadudee Serichevee owns 4 elephants in Chiang Mai’s Mae Wang district. He followed the foundation’s approach and set up his own small Karen Elephant Experience park with elephants brought from Ban Huay Bong, his wife’s village. But his good intentions were no match for the virus.
“At first I thought the situation would be back to normal within a month or two. At the end of April, I lost all hope.”
He and his wife agreed to bring their elephants back to her village because they could no longer shoulder the monthly expenses of close to 200,000 baht for rental of land and facilities, salaries for handlers and food. Elephants eat as much as 300 kilograms a day of grass and vegetables.
They convinced some other owners to make the 150 kilometre trek on foot with them. Trucking the animals is impossibly expensive for owners of small parks, and elephants can only maintain a walking speed of over 7 kilometres per hour.
Their caravan of 11 elephants, owners and handlers set out on April 30, traveling over hills, on paved and dirt roads. They were greeted by a welcome party on their arrival at Ban Huay Bong last Monday.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
