Thailand News Today – Thursday, May 7 | The Thaiger

Thailand
Thailand News Today – Thursday, May 7
Issan restaurant owner allegedly shoots wife, stepson, nephew
A restaurant owner in Issan’s northeastern Maha Sarakham province has surrendered to police after allegedly shooting dead his wife and stepson.
Police arrived at the scene to find the alleged shooter, a 31 year old, had locked himself inside. He reportedly fired a warning shot to discourage officials against getting too close. Police initially found the man’s 18 year old nephew, shot in the back and lying in front of the building. He was rushed to hospital and is currently in a stable condition.
More than 100 police cordoned off the scene and negotiators spent around 3 hours persuading the alleged shooter to turn himself in. Eventually the man surrendered. Police found the dead bodies of his 43 year old wife, and her son, a 23 year old inside.
The man surrendered the 9mm CZ handgun which was reportedly used in the shootings.
4 arrested over park ranger’s shooting death
Further to a story on The Thaiger yesterday, police have now arrested 4 men for the shooting death of a forest protection officer at a Wildlife Sanctuary in the central province of Lop Buri.
The four men, identified as poachers by police, have allegedly confessed to killing the chief forest protection officer at the sanctuary. They report that some of the suspects admitted opening fire on forest protection officers to evade arrest while hunting illegally in the forest.
Officer Khuan along with two other officers were on patrol in the forest on Monday when they came under fire.
Dozens of staff at Narathiwat hospital quarantined
62 staff of a hospital in the southern Narathiwat province, bordering Malaysia, are now in quarantine after making contact with a patient.
The 45 year old man arrived with flu-like symptoms and later tested positive for Covid-19. He’d walked into the hospital on May 30 to be treated for flu.
“He stayed at a private room on the eighth floor before asking to switch to a cheaper room on the sixth floor. Later he showed symptoms of pneumonia and tested positive for Covid-19.”
62 hospital staff are now in 14 day quarantine.
Unemployed elephants in Thailand’s north trek home
The Covid-19 crisis has affected the livelihoods of countless millions of Thais… not all of them human.
Elephant camps in Chiang Mai, and elsewhere in Thailand’s north, have been devastated by the drop in tourism, forcing some to close and having to leave their elephants without food to survive. More than 100 are now marching up to 150 kilometres back to their home provinces.
Chiang Mai’s Save Elephant Foundation has been promoting the elephants’ return to their natural habitats, hoping that locals will be able to assist the elephants rehabilitate with their wildlife homes during this difficult time.
Speeding ambulance ejects patient on stretcher into Bangkok traffic
Next time you end up in a Thai ambulance, just check and make sure they’ve locked the back door.
A video that captured the moment a female patient rolled out the back door and into a busy Bangkok road has now been viewed over a million times.
The ambulance, lights flashing, was transporting the woman to hospital. As the driver accelerated along Pracha Uthit Road the back doors flew open, and the poor patient, strapped onto the stretcher, was suddenly plopped onto the middle of the road.
A few motorcyclists ran to her aid, as did the driver. They carefully picked up the stretcher, popped it back in the back of the ambulance, checked the back door was closed and continued on their way.
As for the patient, we're not sure about her condition or if she survived the ordeal and the short unplanned excursion onto the city streets.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Deputy PM says some restrictions could be eased before mid-May
Speaking at the Covid-19 Coronavirus Situation Administration today, Deputy PM Wissanu Kreangam addressed rumours that PM Prayut Chan-o-cha is considering easing some Covid19 restrictions before the middle of May.
Meetings are taking place this afternoon between the CCSA and other government departments as the PM gathers medical advice from the CCSA and other experts on the feasibility of loosening some restrictions earlier than mid-month.
Any further loosening would be necessarily be based on a continuation of the low numbers of new infections and the situation remaining under control nationwide. Recent days have seen only single digit daily increases, including only 3 today.
Wissanu was careful to stress that these are “just discussions,” and there are no guarantees that anything will be lifted earlier.
It’s expected that more information will be released after today’s meetings.
Large parts of the country have had no virus cases for over a month, and 9 provinces have never had a case single case. Nevertheless, they all remain under the same Emergency Decree and curfew, which leave millions out of work across the country.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Repatriation flight from Germany arrives in Bangkok
Last night 110 Thai people, living abroad and having been affected by the Covid-19 travel restrictions and flight bans, arrived from Frankfurt, Germany on a specially-chartered Lufthansa flight. The flight number LH772 arrived at Suvarnabhumi Airport where all the passengers passed initial screening with no high fevers detected and medical paperwork intact.
Thai citizens, who weren’t in Frankfurt, had to make their way from other parts of the country and some had to make their way from other parts of Europe to catch the flight.
The passengers consisted of Thai citizens…
- 76 from Germany,
- 24 from Italy,
- 2 from Austria,
- 2 from Switzerland,
- 2 from Hungary,
- 2 from the Czech Republic,
- 1 person from Belgium,
- 1 person from Portugal,
- 1 person from Sweden,
- 1 person from Finland.
3 monks, along with 6 other people, were detained for 14 days in accordance with state measures at a Samut Prakan Hotel (near the airport). While the remaining 101 people were taken by bus to enter quarantine at the Ambassador Hotel in Bangkok.
SOURCE: Thai Rath
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Covid-19 hotline for forgotten migrant workers
45 year old Maw la Myine is from Myanmar and works for NGO Thai Raks, educating his community about public health issues such as HIV and TB. And now, Covid-19. Maw has a gift for languages, having been a volunteer Mon language teacher to children at home. His ability to speak Thai led to him becoming a translator, liaising between the factory bosses and the workers.
He now provides a hotline service for Burmese, Cambodian and Lao migrant workers, in their native languages, who have fallen between the cracks of any support from the Thai government. Maw’s been a vital link to help prevent the spread of misinformation and myths about how the virus is spread.
“The reason I went to law school was to assist my people and even if I am not a lawyer, I can say that I am achieving that goal now.”
Last week saw the launch of a migrant hotline (1422) for Covid-19. He acts as one of the hotline’s responders.
This means migrants can get culturally and linguistically appropriate information not just on how to protect themselves, but information about testing and treatment as well.
Migrants often live in overcrowded conditions without adequate sanitation for handwashing, and where it is almost impossible to practice physical distancing.
The situation for the region’s migrant workers came into stark focus two weeks ago when Singapore’s efforts at containing the coronavirus, an early role model for the region, suddenly spiked as cases spiked among its migrant worker population. From exactly 1,000 cases at the start of April to over 20,000 today (Thursday).
Maw says that many migrants may struggle to access health-care services and public health information.
“Language challenges and a fear of engagement with officials may increase the barriers.”
The majority of Thailand’s migrant workforce have lost all form of income since the Covid-19 crisis began, and are unable to meet their own needs for basics such as food. Even the basic precautions like wearing face masks and using hand sanitiser are a huge challenge when soap and water is not available.
“Someone who shares one room with eight people cannot practise physical distancing. So we emphasise other measures such as leaving the room if you need to sneeze and then washing your hands so you don’t spread germs.”
This pragmatic approach is echoed by the IOM chief of Mission to Thailand, Dana Graber-Ladek. The IOM recently conducted a rapid assessment that looked into the mass of misinformation to which migrants with lower literacy levels are susceptible.
“This hotline is crucial to ensure that migrants can get the facts they need, and use that information to protect themselves,” she said.
“There is an undeserved stigma about migrants and the virus. Their physical environment, such as overcrowded company housing or cramped factory production floors, is beyond their control. They are working in Thailand to send remittances home and take care of their families.”
SOURCE: World Health Organisation Thailand
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Thailand News Today – Thursday, May 7
