Covid-19 update: 3 new cases, no deaths (Thursday) | The Thaiger

Health officials today reported 3 new Covid-19 cases, all Thai nationals, bringing the total in Thailand to 2,992 since the beginning of the outbreak. No new deaths were reported, leaving the toll at 55.

Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, says 1new case is a Thai housewife, aged 59, in the southern province of Yala at the Malaysian border. She had close contact with a previous patient who returned from Malaysia, though she shows no symptoms. The 2 other new cases are Thai men aged 46 and 51, who returned from Kazakhstan on Saturday and were immediately sent to quarantine.

Over the 24 hours previous to today’s report, 11 more patients were discharged from hospitals, raising the total number of recovered cases to 2,772 and the recovery rate to 93%.

Taweesilp reports that the number of provinces free of new Covid-19 cases over the past 28 days has now risen to 39. New entries to the list include Chiang Mai, Chaiyaphum, Lampang, Phitsanulok and Trang provinces.

9 provinces have recorded no cases: Ang Thong, Bung Kan, Chai Nat, Kamphaeng Phet, Nan, Phichit, Ranong, Sing Buri and Trat.

As of today, global Covid-19 cases numbered 3.82 million with 265,076 deaths. The United States has the most cases at 1.26 million, the most deaths at 74,799 and the most daily new cases at 25,459.

Thailand has had single digits of new cases for 9 days with the exception of one day in which a cluster was located at an illegal immigrant detainee facility at the Malaysian Border.

