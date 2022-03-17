Connect with us

Burger chain closes its doors in Thailand, for good

Carl’s Jr. is planning to close all 6 of their locations in Thailand by the end of March. The local owners of the burger chain, R&R Restaurant Group, says they are no longer able to carry the losses and costs of operating the fast food chain. The chain first opened in Thailand in 2012 with its first store in Pattaya in Central Festival.

Carl’s Jr. Restaurants LLC is a US-based fast food/burger restaurant chain, still owned by CKE Restaurant Holdings and has franchisees in North & South America, Asia, Oceania, Europe and Africa.

“We tried to get through it during the second half of 2021.”

Back in 2016, CKE, the parent company of Carl’s Jr, had a total of 3,664 franchised or company-operated restaurants in 44 states across the US as well as 38 foreign countries and US territories.

The Thai operators say that it wasn’t just the local conditions and restrictions which caused them to close.

“We were forced to import our ingredients solely from the US due to the restrictions imposed by CKE Restaurants Holdings.”

The burger chain opened its first branch in Thailand in 2012 at Central Festival Pattaya Beach. Last week A&W announced they were closing all stores in Thailand, for good, following poor business over the past 2 years, closing their 26 outlets.

