“Eating raw meat and no medical care” – Phetchaburi field hospital escapees

Earlier today The Thaiger wrote how 500 Covid patients tried to escape a field hospital in Phetchaburi. Now, we have further information on why they may have wanted to escape… power outages, they were being frequently in the dark, had to eat raw meat, and were not provided medical care.

Tlay Nyo, one of the workers told Thai media…

“We take care of each other. No officers here. There was no electricity for hours yesterday and we don’t know if it will happen again today.”

Tlay added that while some media reports places the number of people confined in the camp at 1,300, he says there are at least 1,500 people confined.

Than Zaw Htike, another Burmese worker, has said that he has not always been provided meals. He also too a picture of some of the food he was provided; uncooked meat. Other workers say the food allocation has been discriminatory, often favouring the Thai workers with more and better quality food.

The field hospital was established after 682 workers tested positive for Covid late last week. The company immediately shut down and imposed restrictions on the workers, such as being confined to the factory. The company assured the public that the workers would be provided for.

Cal-Comp has reportedly not responded to media inquires at this time.

SOURCE: Coconuts Bangkok

