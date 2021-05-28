Thailand
“Eating raw meat and no medical care” – Phetchaburi field hospital escapees
Earlier today The Thaiger wrote how 500 Covid patients tried to escape a field hospital in Phetchaburi. Now, we have further information on why they may have wanted to escape… power outages, they were being frequently in the dark, had to eat raw meat, and were not provided medical care.
Tlay Nyo, one of the workers told Thai media…
“We take care of each other. No officers here. There was no electricity for hours yesterday and we don’t know if it will happen again today.”
Tlay added that while some media reports places the number of people confined in the camp at 1,300, he says there are at least 1,500 people confined.
Than Zaw Htike, another Burmese worker, has said that he has not always been provided meals. He also too a picture of some of the food he was provided; uncooked meat. Other workers say the food allocation has been discriminatory, often favouring the Thai workers with more and better quality food.
The field hospital was established after 682 workers tested positive for Covid late last week. The company immediately shut down and imposed restrictions on the workers, such as being confined to the factory. The company assured the public that the workers would be provided for.
Cal-Comp has reportedly not responded to media inquires at this time.
SOURCE: Coconuts Bangkok
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Covid-19 outbreak in Phetchaburi factory of 682 employees
682 employees in a Cal-Comp Electronics factory in Phetchaburi have been infected with Covid-19, forcing a 14-day closure. The company has 3,300 employees and results are still pending for 2,000 more employees Covid-19 tested in the outbreak. The factory owners intend to take care of all their employees during this voluntary shutdown.
The cluster has widespread repercussions, as the provincial health chief and communicable disease committee have moved to close off two other sub-districts nearby. The Sra Phang and Bang Khem sub-districts in Khao Yoi is the home of many more employees of the Covid-19 infected electronics factory, with foreign migrant workers living in rental homes and dorms in town.
The sub-districts also have many other residents, and those who need to leave the neighbourhoods for work are required to show ID and be recorded upon entering and leaving each day. Public health volunteers are planning visits to the sub-districts and meetings with Thai workers in the area with hopes of educating and advising on proper Covid-19 health and safety precautions. They intend to focus on how to live a somewhat normal life while still taking measures to prevent infection.
The Phetchaburi provincial health chief confirmed that the factory management is working to make sure the quarantined workers are well looked after during the Covid-19 outbreak. They decided voluntarily to shut down for safety, and will pay all their employees normally throughout the 14-day shutdown, including 3,600 migrant workers living onsite and in the neighbouring sub-districts that were also quarantined.
Factory space has been converted into kitchens to provide 3 meals daily to all quarantined employees, and another building on the grounds has been repurposed as a makeshift field hospital.
Factories and construction sites have been a major source of new Covid-19 clusters. In Bangkok’s Laksi district, a construction site was locked down after more than 1,100 infections were found including the first domestic cases of the highly contagious Indian variant. And today in Chon Buri, 86 Covid-19 infections were found in a factory outbreak and 9 infections were found in a migrant worker camp at a construction site.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
2 markets in central Thailand report hundreds of new infections
A Bangkok market and another in the central province of Pathum Thani have recorded hundreds of new Covid-19 infections. The Bangkok Post reports that over 860 new cases have been detected at Pathum Thani’s Simummuang Market, while officials in the Bang Kapi district of Bangkok have confirmed the 3-day closure of Bang Kapi Market following a spike in infections there.
Kiattiphum Wongrajit from the Public Health Ministry says that between May 7 and 15, health officials tested 10,480 people at Simummuang Market. 867, or 8%, tested positive for Covid-19. Of those, 70% are Thai and the remainder are migrant workers. Areas of the market with particularly high rates of infection have been closed and a 400-bed field hospital has opened at the market. It’s reported that an additional 400 beds will be delivered today, but the field hospital is not without its critics, as people say it’s not an appropriate place to treat infected patients.
Meanwhile, the Health Ministry has confirmed that the source of infection at the market is the turnstile at the public toilets. It has now been removed and replaced with a hand sanitiser station.
Kiattiphum says most new cases are still being traced back to crowded markets and other public venues, replacing the nightlife clusters reported in the early days of the third wave. Family transmission is also a significant factor. He says both market traders and customers must undergo strict screening procedures, with their arrival and departure registered on the Thai Chana tracking app.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Crime
Priceless Buddha statue stolen in March found at a bus stop
In Lop Buri’s Tha Wung district, a rare Buddha statue went on a mysterious and strange trip having been stolen in March and just found at a bus stop nearby. The statue was stolen from a local museum in the Central Thailand province at the beginning of March and was spotted yesterday morning sitting at a bus stop.
The statue is of Phra Sri Arya Maitreya, an important figure in Buddhism that represents the future Buddha in heaven. This Buddha will later come to the human Realm after Gautama Buddha. The statue is of the future Buddha in a seated position holding a fan in his left hand and is considered a Priceless historical artefact.
A monk was out collecting food donations yesterday morning and saw the statue sitting alone at a bus stop only one km from where it was stolen. He immediately contacted local leaders and the police to inform them of his discovery. Lop Buri Police suspect that whoever stole the statue dumped it at the bus stop after coming to the realization that selling it or getting any value out of it would be exceedingly difficult. With everyone on the lookout for the statue, it would be hard to find a buyer and they would easily be caught if they attempted to sell it.
The museum is volunteer-run, operated by the “We Love Wat Lai” local conservation organisation, and they were preparing to open a new extension building for the temple Museum. This statue of Phra Sri Arya Maitreya was set to be a highlight of that wing.
Police have suspicions that the theft may have been an inside job, though no arrests have been made as of yet. An advisor for the local Museum group who is also a cultural expert stated that the volunteers running the museum have decided to install CCTV for future security.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
