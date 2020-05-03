Rush for fit-to-travel documents for people leaving Phuket | The Thaiger

Coronavirus Phuket
Rush for fit-to-travel documents for people leaving Phuket
Authorities announced yesterday that those who want to leave Phuket by road must register online no later than Friday, May 8, to obtain fit-to-travel certificates. While the southern province of Phuket remains closed to entry, authorities have begun allowing people to leave. Tens of thousands, both tourists and Thais from other provinces, have been trapped on the island since it was officially closed in March. Many recently unemployed tourism and hospitality workers have been without income or even secure accommodation since then.
The announcement came after pandemonium on Friday when hundreds of vehicles attempting to leave the province led to traffic jams that stretched for kilometres. That afternoon, authorities once again closed the Tha Chatchai checkpoint and announced that no more would be allowed to leave until today.
When outbound road travel does finally resume, every driver and passenger will have to show a fit-to-travel certificate at the checkpoint, where the island links with Phang Nga province and the Thai mainland.
Outgoing governor Phakaphong Tavipatana said authorities were trying to help the thousands left stranded when the province closed its borders a month ago, banning both entry and exit, to curb the spread of Covid-19.
Phakaphong sought the advice of the Interior Ministry in Bangkok on how to handle the exodus. Officials said Phuket authorities must provide a list of returnees and their destination provinces. Each destination province must also issue a document to guarantee that those on the list have been screened by disease control officials or have been in self-quarantine in Phuket for 14 days before their travel.
Authorities have now opened online registration for health certification via www.phuket.go.th/FIT-to-Travel for those wanting to leave the province, said Mr Phakaphong.
Applicants will be required to enter their 13-digit national ID or passport number and personal information, their destination and vehicle details. If approved, they will receive fit-to-travel certificates. They will have to show this certificate to officers at Tha Chatchai when they leave the island.
Registration can also be made and certificates received at the Muang, Kathu and Thalang district offices, and the tambon Sri Soonthon and Wichit municipal offices.
Phuket’s chief of police says around 40,000 people have registered so far to leave the island.
The deadline has predictably caused a rush for the certificates, and as crowds gathered at Tha Chatchai yesterday, about 100 police including anti-riot officers were deployed to keep order.
The chief sought the public’s cooperation, stressing that everyone must register online and print out forms to be signed by representatives of the governor and public health chief. Once they present approved forms at Tha Chatchai, they’ll receive a queue number for onward travel.
Authorities’ original plan was to allow a maximum of 5,000 people to leave the island each day.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Phuket’s Bang Tao tambon erupts over continued restrictions
Angry villagers gathered in The Bang Tao subdistrict of the southern province of Phuket today to protest continued travel restrictions on their tambon and demand the right to travel more freely, like much of the rest of Phuket. The Muslim-majority beachside community of Bang Tao has become the island’s hotzone for Covid-19 infections since the closure of the Patong municipality and its Bangla Road walking street.
The Bang Tao area in particular has seen the vast majority of new infections in recent weeks, and half of Thailand’s 6 new cases today were reported from the Bang Tao community.
On Thursday, Phuket’s outgoing governor Phakaphong Tavipatana issued a special order announcing that the ‘Tambon Lockdown’ would end at midnight, “but 5 key areas of concern were to remain under ‘lockdown’ conditions, including two villages in Bang Tao”.
Villagers gathered in front of the tambon’s Tesco Lotus store on M.474 Srisutthon Road Road and mobbed the checkpoint, shouting and demanding travel restrictions and checkpoints be removed. Many said they’re unable to go to work in neighbouring subdistricts because of the lockdown.
The Mayor of the Thalang sub-district, Cherngtalay’s chief of police and numerous village headmen and elders were called in to resolve the issue and heard from villagers that the officers managing the checkpoints are being too strict. They requested personnel familiar with the area and local people and customs, and who could show some flexibility in allowing travel.
After listening to the authorities and their own village elders, the gathering dispersed peaceably at around 6:30 pm.
Video can of the event can be seen be seen HERE.
SOURCES: Newshawk Phuket | Phuket Andaman News
Video can of the event can be seen be seen HERE.
Phuket Covid-19 update: 3 new cases, no deaths (Saturday)
Phuket, in Thailand’s South, reports 3 new Covid-19 infections today, a jump from zero yesterday, but still well within the low single digits. All 3 are in the Bang Tao area in the beachside community on the island’s west coast. The area has become the island’s hotbed of infections since the closure of the Patong sub-district and its infamous Bangla Road red light district.
Today’s cases bring the total in Phuket to 220 since the beginning of the outbreak. Two deaths have been reported on the island, though one was a tourist who died of injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident before being diagnosed with the virus.
Here are the details of today’s new cases…
Case 218: A 58 year old Thai woman who works as a maid and has history of close contact with another confirmed case in Bang Tao. She was at high risk, though she shows no symptoms as of yet.
Case 219: A 48 year old Thai man, a trader in consumer goods who has has a history of close contact with another confirmed case in Bang Tao. He too was considered at high risk personnel and has no symptoms yet.
Case 220: A 21 year old Thai woman who works in a convenience store. She has a history of close contact with a confirmed case in Bang Tao and like the other 2, was considered at high risk and has not shown symptoms yet.
Phuket’s lockdown status is gradually lifting, with people being allowed to leave the island as of yesterday, albeit in limited numbers. Most travel restrictions between tambons have been lifted, but the airport remains closed until at least May 15.
SOURCE: Newshawk Phuket
Phuket exodus derailed by outgoing governor, traffic jams force rethink
Thousands of residents and inter-provincial workers, trapped in Phuket for the last month due to Covid-19 and the complete shutdown of the island, began leaving yesterday. With unfortunate results. The lockdown was soon reimposed after the road from Phuket to the Tha Chatchai checkpoint became jammed with with cars from tao early as 5am, stretching back several kilometres.
In a quick U-turn, the road off the island was once again closed in the afternoon, forcing hundreds of cars to turn around, and police announced that no more will be allowed to leave until tomorrow (Sunday). No explanation was given except that the decision was made after discussions between outgoing Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana and the government in Bangkok.
Phuket closed its borders a month ago, banning both entry and exit by land, sea and air, stranding tens of thousands of Thais and foreign tourists. Many recently unemployed Thais from other provinces were prevented from returning home.
The ban on leaving Phuket ended at midnight on April 30, and the road reopened at 5am yesterday, an hour after the night curfew ended.
It’s not known how many managed to leave the island through the northern checkpoint yesterday, but around 40,000 people registered to leave Phuket, applying online or informing local authorities in advance. The deadline was Thursday.
The exit flow is now going to be controlled. The island will allow only 5,000 people to leave each day, half of them in the morning and the rest in the afternoon. At this rate it will take more than a week for them to leave, according to the Bangkok Post.
Meanwhile, authorities say people leaving can’t come back at this time, so it’s a one-way exodus only at the moment. Thailand’s Civil Aviation Authority also extended the closure of Phuket airport until May 15.
SOURCES: Chiang Rai Times | Bangkok Post
