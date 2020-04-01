Bangkok Airways cancels all domestic flights from April 7 | The Thaiger

Thailand
Bangkok Airways cancels all domestic flights from April 7
Bangkok Airways has announced today that they will cancel all it domestic flights from April 7 – 30. The company’s vice president, Tresarum Sitakalin says the flights that are being cancelled are…
- Bangkok – Chiang Mai
- Bangkok – Phuket
- Bangkok – Trat
- Bangkok – Sukhothai
- Bangkok – Samui
- Samui – Phuket
“The company had previously decreased flight frequencies on these routes and also using some of their smaller ATR aircraft instead of their Airbus 320 aircraft.”
“From April 7 onwards until April 30, we will cancel all flights.”
Requesting for a refund can be done at www.bangkokair.com/refund or contact their ticketing offices at +662 270 6699 or Bangkok Airways Call Centre on 1771 . For passengers who purchased their tickets through travel agencies, please contact their travel agency directly.
SOURCE: The Nation
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Looking to jettison some items before jetsetting away or chartering a yacht? Look no further than Thaiger Classifieds where you can find and post items, work, property and more for free. Be sure to check out YonderTours for things to do in Thailand and tours across the country.
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Koh Samui. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Urgent repatriation notice for Swiss and German citizens as immigration rules tighten
An urgent repatriation notice has been issued for Swiss and citizens in Thailand. According to Richard Barrow’s Twitter feed, flights are being urgently chartered to evacuate citizens of both nations: A notise posted on the Embassy of Switzerlad’s website reads:
For Swiss travellers in Thailand: Swiss charter flights from Thailand to Switzerland/update…
Bangkok – Zurich
– Good news: seats are still available for a 2nd charter on Sunday April 5 (at 13:05). To register, please send the requested information below for all concerned passengers to: bangkok.bkk@eda.admin.ch -> Deadline: Thursday April 2, 20:00
Phuket – Zurich
– The charter flight is now confirmed for Thursday, April 2, at 23:35. People who have registered will receive a confirmation soon.
– Good news: a few seats are still available. To register, please send the requested information below for all concerned passengers to bangkok.hkt@eda.admin.ch ->
Requested information to be sent…
1. Point of departure: Bangkok or Phuket
2. Family name, first name(s)
3. Date of birth
4. Passport number/Residence permit in Switzerland
5. Validity date of the passport or residence permit in Switzerland
6. Phone number where you can be reached at any time
• Please note that no health certificate is required to board on these flights. However, people with Covid-19 related symptoms are not allowed to travel. More information on these flights is available on our website (www.eda.admin.ch/bangkok)
A similar notise was posted for German nationals…
Due to the Covid-19 coronavirus crisis, travel restrictions and requirements in Thailand are sometimes difficult to navigate. One netizen told the Thaiger this morning that Immigration officials in Hua Hin were demanding the following for an extension of stay…
- Application form (TM.7)
- Fee 1,900 baht
- 2 photographs (passport photo)
- Copy of applicant’s passport (Data page, Visa page, Stamp page, TM6 card)
- Letter of confirmation and request for a temporary stay from the embassy and consulate in Thailand
- Proof of address: In case stay at Hotel – Letter of confirmation of stay from hotel – Hotel booking – Photograph of foreigner at hotel 2-3 pictures. In case rent a house/condominium – Rental agreement – Copy of Lessor’s ID card and copy of Lessor’s house book – Copy of house book from where you rent – Photograph of foreigner at house/condominium 2-3 pictures
- In case of foreigner own the property – Copy of a house book – Copy of Title deed – Photograph of foreigner at the property 2-3 pictures
- Map from house to immigration
- Note: Foreigner must prepare all documents for 2 copies
SOURCES: Twitter | Embassy of SwitzerlandKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Crime
Woman convicted for 2005 stabbings, allegedly kills 5 year old
A mental patient who served prison time for the 2005 stabbings of 4 girls in Bangkok has turned herself in to police after allegedly stabbing a 5 year old girl to death.
50 year old Ms. Jitrlada Tantiwanitchasuk gave herself up to police in Nakhon Pathom province otside Bangkok yesterday. The 5 year old victim was pronounced dead on arrival at Nakhon Chaisri Hospital (NOTE: reports differ on the ages of the suspect and the victim)
Salee Uanmin, the girl’s 49 year old grandmother, runs a food stall at a house which she rents from Jitrlada’s mother.
A heartbroken Salee told police she was filling an order for six boxes of food from Jitrlada. She had put steamed rice into the boxes when she saw her 5 year old granddaughter, Tiprada Homsuwan, had fallen from her bed, and noticed her chest was bleeding.
Little Tiprada was rushed to hospital, but was pronounced dead. Shortly afterward Jitrlada surrendered herself at the local police station. Her family came to the station and told officers that she had just left a mental institution a week ago. Jitlada reportedly appeared to be in a trance and did not respond while being interrogated.
Her family said that she had been treated for mental illness for 20 years and was previously imprisoned for eight years after stabbing four Saint Joseph Convent School students .
In 2005, Jitrlada stabbed the 4 schoolgirls at Saint Joseph’s Convent in Bangkok, and allegedly killed a four year old girl on March 29 the same year. She was found guilty of attempted murder and sentenced to eight years in prison. Upon release she was sent to Galaya Rajanagarindra Institute for mental treatment, and later discharged.
SOURCES: Chiang Rai Times | The NationKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Bangkok
26 year old British man leaps to death from 13th floor in Bangkok
A British man, working in Bangkok as an English tutor, jumped from a 13th floor residence, in an alleged suicide. A neighbour discovered the man’s body while dumping rubbish on Thursday morning outside the apartment building in Bangkok’s Din Daeng district.
Police report that they were told the 26 year old was depressed and worried because his income had evaporated during the Covid-19 crisis.
A security guard at the property told police that he’d “heard something hit the ground” on the Wednesday night but failed to investigate. A Thai friend of the deceased told police that she’d known the man for six months and had recently invited him to help her prepare items that people could use as protection against the virus.
“It would bring them both a little income,” she told police.
The two were working on the project earlier on Wednesday evening when the man left at around 8pm. She says he never complained about anything and she had no idea he might be suicidal.
The British Embassy has informed the man’s relatives in the UK.
If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai) or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai).
SOURCE: The NationKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
PM announces urgent measures to handle coronavirus
UPDATE: Confusion over Thailand designating 11 destinations as ‘high risk’
Tips for Covid-19 coronavirus prevention
Pattaya City officials confirm rumours of Covid-19 in Soi 6 bar staff were fake news
Hundreds of Thais stranded in New Zealand, denied boarding without documentation
Thai Health Minister laughs at media when asked about his ‘travel restrictions’ document
The top 10 most expensive condominiums in Bangkok
Tourism Authority of Thailand clarifies “self quarantine” situation
Thai health minister has a slash at ‘dirty farang’
Thailand cancels visas-on-arrival and some visa exemptions for 21 countries
Reasons you should take Covid-19 seriously – symptoms and prevention
UPDATE: 11 new Covid-19 cases announced for Thailand – total now 70 people
March 2020, the Thai month of cancellations
Thailand’s Koh Phangan full moon party cancelled
UPDATE: SCB becomes third bank to stop exchanging foreign cash
PM may suspend public transport over virus fears
Thai PM says tourists will get automatic visa extensions
15 minute coronavirus tests now on trial in Thailand – VIDEO
First Covid-19 death in Pattani, southern Thailand
Thailand coronavirus cases rise to 1771, two more deaths
Bangkok Airways cancels all domestic flights from April 7
5 new coronavirus cases in Phuket (Wednesday)
Urgent repatriation notice for Swiss and German citizens as immigration rules tighten
Thai government screws sex workers over 5,000 baht stimulus
Thailand’s 2020 exports to fall 500 billion baht
Bangkok police arrest 6 Vietnamese in mask hoarding sting
Thailand’s reservoirs and dams reaching critically low levels
PM warns not everyone eligible for 5000 baht aid package
40 new coronavirus test clinics coming in April
Coronavirus UPDATE: Bangkok NOT being locked down, sobering forecast for US
ผู้ติดเชื้อ COVID 19 จะแสดงอาการอย่างไรในแต่ละวัน
Covid-19 กำลังทดสอบประเทศของเราและสังคมของเรา ชีวิตสุขภาพและงานถูกคุกคาม
ส้มตำปลาร้า อีสานอินดี้
Thailand News Today – March 6, 2020
คนถนัดซ้ายและขวา ต่างกันยังไง
เกมหนอน slither io เล่นกับเพื่อน
รีวิวมาม่าที่แพงที่สุดใน 7-11
Thailand News Today, February 28, 2020. Daily TV news update.
หัดตีกอล์ฟครั้งแรกในชีวิต คิดว่าตีโดนมั้ย
สื่อนอกตีข่าว ช่อ อภิปรายรัฐบาลพลเอกประยุทธ์ เอี่ยวคดี #1MDB
เกมแรกก็เอาเลย ! คลิป: มุ้ย ธีรศิลป์ ซัดให้ ชิมิสุ เอส-พัลส์ ออกนำ เอฟซี โตเกียว 1-0
Samsung S10 lite สเปคแรง เล่นเกมส์ดี จริงมั้ย??
แปลภาษา ด้วยฟีเจอร์กล้องใน Google Translate
7 สัญญาณ บ่งบอกว่า เขาชอบคุณ
10 อันดับ พิธีกรรมสุดแปลกจากทั่วโลก
Trending
- Chiang Rai3 days ago
Drug party raided in Chiang Rai for defying public gathering ban
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Thailand’s Covid-19 snippets (Sunday)
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Beaches in Phuket closed until further notice
- Bangkok3 days ago
With coronavirus cases rising, a Bangkok hospital puts out the call for more masks
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Phuket airport to ban flights April 10-30 over virus fears
- Air Pollution3 days ago
Northern Thailand’s air pollution reaches hazardous levels
- China3 days ago
Things to know about the Covid-19 Coronavirus
- Bangkok2 days ago
Red hazardous waste bins spring up in Bangkok for used masks, tissue