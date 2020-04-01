Bangkok Airways cancels all domestic flights from April 7 | The Thaiger

image
Thailand

Bangkok Airways cancels all domestic flights from April 7

Bangkok Airways cancels all domestic flights from April 7
Bangkok Airways has announced today that they will cancel all it domestic flights from April 7 – 30. The company’s vice president, Tresarum Sitakalin says the flights that are being cancelled are…

  1. Bangkok – Chiang Mai
  2. Bangkok – Phuket
  3. Bangkok – Trat
  4. Bangkok – Sukhothai
  5. Bangkok – Samui
  6. Samui – Phuket

“The company had previously decreased flight frequencies on these routes and also using some of their smaller ATR aircraft instead of their Airbus 320 aircraft.”

“From April 7 onwards until April 30, we will cancel all flights.”

Requesting for a refund can be done at www.bangkokair.com/refund or contact their ticketing offices at +662 270 6699 or Bangkok Airways Call Centre on 1771 . For passengers who purchased their tickets through travel agencies, please contact their travel agency directly.

SOURCE: The Nation

Bangkok Airways cancels all domestic flights from April 7 | News by The Thaiger

