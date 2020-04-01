5 new coronavirus cases in Phuket (Wednesday) | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
5 new coronavirus cases in Phuket (Wednesday)
Phuket has confirmed 5 new Covid-19 coronavirus cases today (Wednesday), bringing the total on in the southern province to 75 since the outbreak began in January. Phuket has effectively sealed its borders and become a virtual fortress. It will close its airport on April 10 but some flights are still leaving taking foreigners back home.
All the new cases have a history of working in, or visiting, the Bangla Road red light district…
Case 70: A 28 year old Russian woman who has lived in the Patong district more than a month. She has a history of visiting the Bangla Road, and close contact with tourists. She fell sick on March 25, and 2 of her contacts are considered at high risk and are being sought by authorities.
Case 71: A 54 year old Thai man who works in a Bangla Road entertainment venue. He had close contact with a confirmed case, and became sick on March 25. 1 contact is considered at high risk
Case 72: A Thai woman aged 37, who works in Patong. She has a history of visiting Bangla Road, and got sick on March 22. 3 people are considered at high risk.
Case 73: A 25 year old Thai man, a bouncer in Bangla Road. He had lose contact with confirmed case, and although he showed no symptoms, he went for a test and the results were positive. % contacts are at high risk.
Case 74: A 34 year old Thai woman, a waitress in entertainment venue in Bangla Road. She had close contact with foreigners, and fell sick on March 20. 7 contacts are considered at high risk.
Case 75: A Thai woman, aged 26, a waitress in Bangla Road. She had close contact with a confirmed case, and fell sick on March 22. 2 people are at high risk.
SOURCE: Newshawk Phuket
PM may suspend public transport over virus fears
Even though intra- and interprovincial travel has fallen by about 40%, following the declaration of a national state of emergency last week, PM Prayut Chan-o-cha said today that he might order a reduction or even a suspension of public transport if the rate of Covid-19 coronavirus infections does not show a sustained drop.
The PM says he “might have to prevent people from travelling.” He and senior health officials believe that a reduction in commuting and travel would need to be around 90% in order to have a significant impact on the infection rate.
Prayut also says the state of emergency will stay in place and that if the situation doesn’t improve, it could be extended for three months.
Regarding the 5,000 baht monthly cash handout for people affected by business closures, the PM made it clear that not all 20 million people who have applied for the money will qualify, and warned that the state will demand a refund from anyone who is ineligible or receives the money based on a fraudulent application.
For those who aren’t eligible, he said the government might introduce alternative measures to help them through the crisis.
Government spokeswoman Narumon Pinyosinwat said today that the PM has instructed the army and the Interior Ministry to help local officials enforce the lockdown measures in Phuket, Yala, Pattani and Narathiwat, where the number of new infections is steadily increasing.
Travel in and out of these provinces has been banned without official permission. is granted. In Phuket, travel on and off the resort island by land or sea is prohibited, with the exception of essential goods vehicles and thos carrying construction materials. Air travel will be suspended from April 10th.
The PM has instructed TV stations to reduce coverage of boxing matches and police are to ensure that all motorcycle taxi drivers wear face masks.
Prayut has also ordered the Customs Department not to levy import taxes on surgical face masks, PPE gowns and medical supplies needed in the fight against the virus. The country’s Food and Drug Administration and the Medical Sciences Department have been told to fast-track screening for such items to speed up distribution to where they are urgently needed.
The Commerce Ministry will tighten the control of egg prices and suspend egg exports until the shortage has eased.
SOURCE: Thai PBS WorldKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Thai PM says tourists will get automatic visa extensions
Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha is concerned that foreigners seeking visa extensions have been gathering in their hundreds at Thailand’s immigration offices each day, at a time when social distancing is needed due to the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic. This from a spokesman for the Foreign Affairs Ministry today.
Deputy ministry spokesman Natapanu Nopakun announced that the cabinet has responded with a move to grant automatic renewal of tourist visas for visitors who arrived in Thailand after March 1. The proposal was approved by the cabinet yesterday and is set to be officially announced sometime soon. The situation will relieve a lot of the stress the visits to crowded immigration offices has been causing to tourists and visitors.
People who hold other types of visa, or who arrived before March 1, still need to go visit their nearest immigration office for extensions.
We’ll publish more information about the announcement when it becomes available.
15 minute coronavirus tests now on trial in Thailand – VIDEO
As promised, Bangkok’s Chulalongkorn University has rolled out a new 15 minute Covid-19 coronavirus test strip, aimed at increasing the number of people that can be screened for the Covid-19 virus and easing the burden on Thailand’s health system.
Virus infections rose sharply in March, with panicked citizens flocking to already stressed hospitals for coronavirus testing. The situation is expected to worsen, particularly outside of Bangkok, as people headed back to the provinces in a mass exodus 10 days ago.
At present, doctors rely on “polymerase chain reaction” tests from nasal and throat swabs to detect the illness. The demand for the PCR test means kits are in short supply and results can take up to 4 days.
The new rapid strip tests detect antibodies (IgG & IgM) in the blood serum or plasma which could indicate that a patient either currently or previously had Covid-19. It works with a drop of blood and gives a first positive or negative result in 10 – 15 minutes.
