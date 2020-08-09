Sections: Coronavirus (Covid-19)Thailand

Covid-19 update: 3 new imported cases, no deaths (August 9)

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration reported 3 new cases of the coronavirus today, while the Public Health Ministry confirmed none of the concertgoers in Nakhon Si Thammarat were infected. Today marks the 76th day without a locally transmitted case in Thailand.

The CCSA said 1 of the new cases is a 31 year old Bangladeshi man who tested positive on Thursday during his stay at a quarantine hotel in Bangkok. He arrived from Bangladesh on July 30.

Another case is a 41 year old Indian housemaid who arrived in Thailand on August 2. A test conducted during her alternative state quarantine in Bangkok on Thursday came back positive

The last case is a 30 year old Thai female hotel employee who arrived from the US on Thursday. She was quarantined at a state facility and tested positive for the virus on Friday, although she was asymptomatic.

Thailand has an accumulated 3,351 Covid-19 cases since the outbreak began, 94% of them recovered and discharged from hospital. The death toll remains at 58.

Globally, the total number of confirmed cases reached 19.8 million, up by 261,000 from Saturday; 12.7 million have recovered while deaths stand at 729,000. Thailand ranks 112th among countries with the most cases. The US has the highest figure (5.1 million), followed by Brazil (3 million) and India ( 2.1 million).

August 9, 2020

